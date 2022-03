For over 150 years, our community has fostered leaders who have shown incredible foresight – planning for a future that we now enjoy. From to entrepreneurial women of the Canon City Ladies Library Association in 1886, to stalwart Texan Lon Piper – builder of the Royal Gorge Bridge, there are a wealth of individuals to celebrate. One such individual contributed more to the development of outdoor recreation amenities in this community than any other – Congressman Guy U. Hardy.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO