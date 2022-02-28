ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis rejects request for Florida Guard at Biden’s State of the Union

By Sam Sachs
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the request of President Joe Biden, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not send Florida National Guard members to the District of Columbia for the president’s State of the Union address.

The reason was not immediately clear. According to the governor, the Biden administration had requested state guards send troops to Washington last week. DeSantis announced his refusal to send guardsmen via Twitter on Monday.

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union.”

8 On Your Side has reached out to the governor’s office for commentary on why DeSantis has rejected the request for deployment. This story will be updated when WFLA knows more.

Comments / 249

Joanne Therrien
2d ago

I don't blame Desaints. last time the national guards went up there they were made to sleep in the parking lot in the cold and there highly mistreated from this Administration

Reply(19)
54
William E Sputnick
2d ago

OK YOU SELF SERVING PR$#K!! WHEN A HURRICANE HITS FLORIDA AGAIN I can hear it now....... PLEASE PRESIDENT BIDEN DECLARE FLORIDA A DISASTER AND SEND FEDERAL AID. IF I WERE BIDEN HERE'S MY RESPONSE 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕YOU 🤡🤡🤡🤡

Reply(34)
48
Lawrence Ruggieri
2d ago

During the Inauguration, the National Guard troops were treated worse than criminals so good job Giverner DeSantis.

Reply(4)
51
 

