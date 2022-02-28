DeSantis rejects request for Florida Guard at Biden’s State of the Union

Video: Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the request of President Joe Biden, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not send Florida National Guard members to the District of Columbia for the president’s State of the Union address.

The reason was not immediately clear. According to the governor, the Biden administration had requested state guards send troops to Washington last week. DeSantis announced his refusal to send guardsmen via Twitter on Monday.

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union.”

8 On Your Side has reached out to the governor’s office for commentary on why DeSantis has rejected the request for deployment. This story will be updated when WFLA knows more.

Download the News Channel 8 app to receive push alerts and breaking news updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.