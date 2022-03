Megan Franz loves where she lives. For about four years, she and her husband have shared a Tollgate Canyon A-frame they just painted a favorite shade of green. “We're kind of out in the woods. But it's also just a really cool community. You can go for a dog walk and end up stopping like five times on the walk just by running into neighbors and friends,” she said.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO