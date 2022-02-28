California sets date for end of school mask mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Monday the state is dropping the mask requirement in schools on March 12. (FatCamera/Getty Images)

In a highly anticipated announcement, the state of California said Monday it will lift the indoor mask requirement for schools and child care settings on March 12 but will continue to "strongly recommend" face coverings, officials said.

Local jurisdictions have the option to continue to require masking in schools.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Monday that the city will align its guidance with the state, but districts can be more restrictive. The San Francisco Unified School District said that there will be no changes to the district's mask protocols and it will continue to require face coverings indoors. Masks are not required outdoors.

California released the news in a joint statement with Oregon and Washington, which are also allowing their school masking requirements to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

What's more, starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals in California but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings, the state said.

In California, masks will still be required for everyone in certain settings, including public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.