The women's basketball all-Pac-12 team announced Tuesday includes 15 players, but the conference's leading scorer, Cal's Jayda Curry, is not among them. Hard to believe. In fact it has never happened before. The conference (Pac-12/Pac-10) has been naming women's all-conference teams every year since the 1986-87 season, and the conference's leading scorer was named to the all-conference first team every year. And in most of those seasons the first-team all-conference team consisted of only five or 10 players, not 15 like this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO