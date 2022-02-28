FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks
By ERIC OLSON
Tri-City Herald
2 days ago
Florida State's Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he hasn't slowed down so far this year. Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks. The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike...
GRAMBLING, La. — Editors Note: The video above is from 2019. Former Baylor head coach, Art Briles, resigned as offensive coordinator from Grambling State University Monday. A Grambling spokesperson confirmed to 6 News Sports that Briles decided to step down after being on the team for less than a week.
Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made it very clear he was not happy with his alma mater, Grambling State, hiring former Baylor coach Art Briles. He might feel better about his school now that Briles has suddenly stepped away. According to ESPN, Briles will no longer be the Tigers' offensive...
Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
Florida Atlantic isn't done in the coaching carousel. FAU is set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach, replacing Hines Ward. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to replace the coaching change. Gonzales most recently served as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Florida, a position...
You might be saying, but Rob, Art Briles was just hired last week by Grambling State, what do you mean he won't be coaching again in College Football? Well, dear reader, the man has already resigned his post due to the deserved backlash surrounding the hire. Briles was hired by...
Florida State Baseball went 2-2 this past week. They lost a midweek game at Jacksonville (3-2) and then took two-of-three from Samford (7-0, 7-1, 7-4 (10)) in a home series over the weekend. The Seminoles are now 5-2 on the season. FSU Baseball will travel to face Mercer on Tuesday...
The Oregon Ducks secondary is losing another player this offseason. Cornerback Jaylin Davies entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. On3 first reported the transfer portal entry by Davies, who had three tackles in two games while redshirting as a...
Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are reloading the staff following their runner-up finish for the national title this season. The latest to join the army of analysts in Tuscaloosa is former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, according to a report from FootballScoop. Williams found himself out of a...
Florida State redshirt sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Parker Messick earned ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in Friday's 7-0 victory over Samford. Messick threw seven innings, allowing one hit with no hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. In his seven-inning stint, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes. Messick improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
Art Briles’ return to college football did not last long. According to multiple reports, Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at FCS program Grambling State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report that Briles would not be the program’s OC. Chris Vannini of The Athletic added that Briles resigned from the job.
The Florida Gators kicked off the March recruiting period by hosting prospects close to home, inviting local prospects to check out the UF campus, meet the new coaching staff and try on the uniforms that players they grew up idolizing wore on game day right down the street. Hawthorne (Fla.)...
The latest update for the Top247 for the 2023 recruiting class has been released by 247Sports. With it still being fairly early in the 2023 cycle, there were several movers in the latest update to the rankings. The Gators currently hold 1 verbal commitment in the class of 2023, and still have many names left to fill this class out under Billy Napier. Many of these names on the rankings list will be making their way to Gainesville in the spring months. You can run through the the Gators Top247 targets still on their wish list going going forward with one week left until National Signing Day.
Billy Napier's first offseason in charge of Florida Gators football is sure to be a busy and exciting one. With roster reconstruction already underway via recruiting and the transfer portal, the next step in preparing for his first season as Florida's head coach will focus on identifying and developing talent already on the roster, and determining how to use it best in 2022.
ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apiece. It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.
The drop from the final four to the finals was a steep one as nearly half of the girls basketball teams from last week saw their title district hopes and their spot in the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings disappear. Four girls teams bounced means four new teams are part...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first...
Comments / 0