Martin fire chief cooks over 1,800 pancakes for annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Fire Chief Jamie Summers may not want to see another pancake for a while. During Saturday’s annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, Chief Summers, a member of the Martin Kiwanis Club, cooked 1,875 pancakes...

www.thunderboltradio.com

#Pancakes#Cooking#Food Drink#The Martin Kiwanis Club#The Key Club#Martin Elementary School
