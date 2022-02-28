ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Study: COVID Driving

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety announced it has released a study examining the prevalence of self-reported risky driving behaviors of drivers who increased their driving during the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with those who reduced or did not change how much they drove. The...

TheDailyBeast

Reckless Assholes Went Out Driving More During Pandemic, Causing Spike in Traffic Deaths: Study

Researchers say they think they’ve figured out why there was a surge in traffic deaths across the U.S. during the pandemic even though there were far fewer cars on the roads—risk-averse drivers stayed at home, while dangerous drivers went out more than usual. An AAA study reported by The Washington Post found 4 percent of drivers increased their time on the roads during the pandemic. They tended to be young, male, and more likely to speed, read texts while driving, not wear seat belts, or drive under the influence of alcohol or weed. “We saw this small group of people who were driving more than they did before the pandemic were the same people who were the highest-risk drivers on the road,” explained AAA senior researcher Brian Tefft. The researchers said they can’t explain why younger men were out on the roads more during the pandemic, but vowed to look into it. Around 38,680 people died in traffic accidents in 2020—the highest figure in over a decade in the U.S.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD's Traffic Safety Unit results 'promising,' more to be done

MILWAUKEE - It has been one year since the Milwaukee Police Department rolled out its Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) to combat reckless driving. When it comes to reducing reckless driving, Milwaukee leaders say there is still more work to do. "Lives are at stake, and we see too much loss...
This Is Reno

Traffic detours coming to Lemmon Drive at US 395

The Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission is warning drivers about traffic detours at Lemmon Drive and U.S. Highway 395. Lemmon Drive is being widened from four to six lanes between Sky Vista Parkway to Military Road. Access to Lemmon Drive to and from US 395 will change as construction occurs....
Urban Milwaukee

Traffic Safety Unit Issues 21,260 Citations In First Year

One year after it was first unveiled, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman‘s Traffic Safety Unit has handed out 21,260 citations. More than half of the citations, 11,973, were issued for speeding. Nearly 2,800 of the citations were issued for speeding in excess of 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
WMDT.com

AAA: Road traffic volume dropped amid pandemic, but fatal crashes increased

MARYLAND – The amount of drivers on the roads during the pandemic dipped 42%. However, traffic fatalities are up, according to new research from AAA. AAA says 38,600 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020. That’s the largest number of fatalities since 2007, and 7.2% higher than 2019. Meanwhile, road deaths dropped in almost all other high-income countries since 2019.
CBS Austin

AAA provides winter weather driving tips and safety

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas is waking up this Wednesday morning to a record temperature drop of 54 degrees in a 24 hours period. We went from being in the 80s yesterday to falling to the 30s and 40s this morning after a cold front moved in. Freezing drizzle...
L'Observateur

Safety driving tips from LSP

As a reminder, Troopers urge motorists to keep these safe driving tips in mind as they travel on interstate highway systems:. Only stop on the shoulder of interstate highway systems for emergencies, such as a mechanical failure or in the case of a medical emergency. Louisiana law states that if you encounter any vehicle on the shoulder utilizing emergency lighting or hazard lights, you are required to move to the furthest lane possible. If you are not able to move over, reduce your speed to a reasonable speed until you pass the stopped vehicle.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AAA celebrates 120 years of serving members, helping travelers see the world and driving change for traffic safety

ASHINGTON, D.C. (March 4, 2022) – This month, AAA celebrates 120 years of advocating for the safe mobility of drivers and travelers alike. Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart the path for better roads in America, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations, providing roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of more than 62 million members.
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
WHSV

AAA’s tips for safety around school buses

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - School buses transport about 23 million kids each day in the U.S., according to AAA. In Augusta County this week, officials reported two crashes involving school buses. AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean urges caution for drivers, especially on morning and afternoon commutes. Dean said to...
