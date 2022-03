WWE 2K22 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and, Xbox One and PC on March 11, while for those who have booked the deluxe edition, early access is on March 8. Considering the various changes of the official WWE roster between layoffs and people who have left the Stamford-based federation of their own free will in recent months, fans of the 2K title have often wondered who would be able to appear in the new WWE video game and we report below the official list published by Operation Sports.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO