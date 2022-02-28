ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

By ERIC OLSON
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State's Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he hasn't slowed down so far this year. Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks. The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike...

NEWS10 ABC

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
NFL
247Sports

FAU set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach

Florida Atlantic isn't done in the coaching carousel. FAU is set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach, replacing Hines Ward. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to replace the coaching change. Gonzales most recently served as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Florida, a position...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Kansas City Star

As NFL considers change to overtime rules, two KC Chiefs games could sway opinions

The NFL’s Competition Committee will meet this week in Indianapolis, and one item reportedly is going to be discussed: the structure of overtime. NFL.com and the Washington Post reported the Indianapolis Colts have submitted a proposed change to how overtime works in the regular season and in the playoffs.
NFL
Kansas City Star

What’s best way to evaluate NCAA Tournament teams? Listen to Beyond the Bracket podcast

Welcome back to Beyond the Bracket, a special edition series of the SportsBeat KC podcast that’s here to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament. Each week, I’ll be joined by reporters and columnists from around the country to discuss college hoops. This second episode features insiders into two of the best men’s basketball programs in the country as well as the top-ranked women’s team: Jesse Newell, who covers the Kansas Jayhawks for The Star, Luke DeCock, a columnist for the News & Observer covering teams across the ACC (including Duke), and Augusta Stone, the South Carolina women’s basketball reporter for The State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games

Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games. The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer. Their only loss in such circumstances this season occurred on Nov. 15 when they fell 63-58 to No. 9 Providence while playing without national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis due to a lower-body injury.
MADISON, WI
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks cornerback Jaylin Davies enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks secondary is losing another player this offseason. Cornerback Jaylin Davies entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. On3 first reported the transfer portal entry by Davies, who had three tackles in two games while redshirting as a...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Purdue Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Purdue fell to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. It's the lowest national ranking of the season for the Boilermakers, who sit...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Parker Messick named ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Florida State redshirt sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Parker Messick earned ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in Friday's 7-0 victory over Samford. Messick threw seven innings, allowing one hit with no hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. In his seven-inning stint, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes. Messick improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
PLANT CITY, FL
247Sports

Florida targets in updated 2023 Top247 rankings

The latest update for the Top247 for the 2023 recruiting class has been released by 247Sports. With it still being fairly early in the 2023 cycle, there were several movers in the latest update to the rankings. The Gators currently hold 1 verbal commitment in the class of 2023, and still have many names left to fill this class out under Billy Napier. Many of these names on the rankings list will be making their way to Gainesville in the spring months. You can run through the the Gators Top247 targets still on their wish list going going forward with one week left until National Signing Day.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Positional Outlook: Quarterback

Billy Napier's first offseason in charge of Florida Gators football is sure to be a busy and exciting one. With roster reconstruction already underway via recruiting and the transfer portal, the next step in preparing for his first season as Florida's head coach will focus on identifying and developing talent already on the roster, and determining how to use it best in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Mark Richt shares why he hired offensive line coach Stacy Searels twice, at Georgia and Miami

ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apiece. It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.
ATHENS, GA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
FREEDOM, PA

