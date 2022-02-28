FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

The latest update for the Top247 for the 2023 recruiting class has been released by 247Sports. With it still being fairly early in the 2023 cycle, there were several movers in the latest update to the rankings. The Gators currently hold 1 verbal commitment in the class of 2023, and still have many names left to fill this class out under Billy Napier. Many of these names on the rankings list will be making their way to Gainesville in the spring months. You can run through the the Gators Top247 targets still on their wish list going going forward with one week left until National Signing Day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO