Penix Has Sunday Moment Worth Repeating on Saturdays

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just two players, one pass and a Sunday morning, but it added up to enough to make offseason imaginations run wild. Holding onto the football, Michael Penix Jr., the new University of Washington quarterback by way of Indiana, turned to his right, did a full spin, set up and...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games

Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games. The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer. Their only loss in such circumstances this season occurred on Nov. 15 when they fell 63-58 to No. 9 Providence while playing without national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis due to a lower-body injury.
MADISON, WI
Kansas City Star

What’s best way to evaluate NCAA Tournament teams? Listen to Beyond the Bracket podcast

Welcome back to Beyond the Bracket, a special edition series of the SportsBeat KC podcast that’s here to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament. Each week, I’ll be joined by reporters and columnists from around the country to discuss college hoops. This second episode features insiders into two of the best men’s basketball programs in the country as well as the top-ranked women’s team: Jesse Newell, who covers the Kansas Jayhawks for The Star, Luke DeCock, a columnist for the News & Observer covering teams across the ACC (including Duke), and Augusta Stone, the South Carolina women’s basketball reporter for The State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Purdue Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Purdue fell to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. It's the lowest national ranking of the season for the Boilermakers, who sit...
EAST LANSING, MI
KTVB

Boise State basketball: Kigab & the court-storming (kind of)

Abu Kigab made the most of his Senior Night. And at the end of the game he was cutting down the nets Tuesday night in ExtraMile Arena as Boise State won its first outright conference championship since 1988 with a 73-67 win over Nevada. Kigab went 9-for-12 from the field and scored a game-high 23 points, and when it was over he was surrounded by frenzied fans and went on the mic to thank Bronco Nation. It was a rare storming of the court at Boise State, although security tried to prevent it, much to the displeasure of the crowd. The attendance was a season-high 11,954, and tackling and shoving males and females alike—mostly students—was a bad look. But the rims in the arena are now bare, and the twine is draped over the Mountain West championship trophy, and that’s all that matters to the Broncos.
BOISE, ID
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Kansas City Star

As NFL considers change to overtime rules, two KC Chiefs games could sway opinions

The NFL’s Competition Committee will meet this week in Indianapolis, and one item reportedly is going to be discussed: the structure of overtime. NFL.com and the Washington Post reported the Indianapolis Colts have submitted a proposed change to how overtime works in the regular season and in the playoffs.
NFL
Person
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

Huskies Offer Mammoth 2023 DL Prospect Amos Talalele

Washington extended an offer to 2023 Santa Clara (Ca.) DL Amos Talalele on Tuesday. Washington is just the second FBS program to extend an offer to the 6'5", 330-pound prospects, joining the one he had from Nevada. He's also getting heavy interest from Cal as well. Washington is currently going...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Tyrann Mathieu’s camp, KC Chiefs hope to break bread in Indy. New contract for dessert?

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is eligible for unrestricted NFL free agency in two weeks, wants to stay in Kansas City ... and the Chiefs want that, too. That much has seemed clear since last offseason and throughout the Chiefs’ 2021 campaign. But the looming start of the NFL’s new year, set for March 16, is heightening the urgency surrounding the Mathieu’s contract situation.
NFL
#Ohio State#University Of Washington#American Football#College Football#Td#Fryfogle#Polk
KREM

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
KREM

Spokane-native Lexie Hull, Cougar women honored with Pac-12 awards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning. Lexie Hull. Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley,...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Rainier’s Season Ends in State-Elimination Loss to Lake Roosevelt

SPOKANE — Rainier was unable to keep up with a big and fast Lake Roosevelt squad as the Mountaineers were eliminated, 63-43, in their opening game of the 2B state tournament Wednesday at the Spokane Arena. It was an emotional end for the Mountaineers, who felt like they were...
RAINIER, WA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
FREEDOM, PA
Tacoma News Tribune

Hansen, Auburn bury Kennewick in 3A state basketball opener, 69-33

It’s safe to say that the Auburn High School boys basketball team was properly motivated after being upset by Mount Spokane in last weekend’s state regional round. The Trojans, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, came out in the opening round of the Class 3A state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday morning and jumped all over No. 15 Kennewick, racing out to an early lead and never letting the foot off the gas in a 69-33 rout.
AUBURN, WA
Daily Californian

Redemption season: Cal on the move to Pac-12 championships

Not to jump on the bandwagon here, but for Cal men’s swim and dive, its favorite championship is and always will be the next one. Following the women’s conference championships this past week, Cal men’s swim and dive will also head to Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington, to compete in the Pac-12 championships from March 2-5.
STANFORD, CA

