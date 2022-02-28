ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

More good news from St. Louis Pandemic Task Force as COVID numbers continue to fall

By Joe Lamie, Kevin S. Held
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region dropped to 254 total COVID hospitalizations this past weekend, the lowest reported number since July 10, 2021.

In the 233 days since then, the area has seen the rise and fall of the delta and omicron variants. Over that span, 1,926 people lost their fight for life as they battled COVID in area hospitals.

Top story: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates

It’s been 38 days since omicron pushed St. Louis to its highest level of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with 1,444 patients filling hospital beds on Jan. 20. As of Monday, there are a total of only 261 people receiving care. In the last 10 days alone, the number of people in ICU units has been cut nearly in half – dropping from 100 patients to only 53 today. Only 25 people remain on ventilator care.

And the best news is the past three days have seen new hospital admissions and incredibly low numbers. Only 26 people were admitted two days ago, compared to the 235 people who were admitted just 38 days ago.

FOX2Now

Missouri COVID update: State reports 501 new cases, 11 virus deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Health officials in Missouri updated the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Wednesday with the latest information on cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,124,087 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 501 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,413 total deaths as of Wednesday, March 2, an increase of 11. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.37%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Federal medical team leaves Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – The federal aid team helping with the COVID response at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County left Wednesday morning. There were 44 doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists from the U.S. Navy helping there since late January. The hospital staff held a thank you send-off for those helpers Wednesday morning. The federal team filled […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri bill would allow hospital visitors during pandemics

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri hospitals and nursing homes would have to allow visitors under a bill proposed in response to limits enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican-led House advanced the measure Wednesday. The bill would require hospitals and other in-patient facilities to allow a patient’s spouse, parent, or guardian plus another person to visit at any time.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

How many vaccinated Missourians have died of COVID-19?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – While jurisdictions across the state drop or amend mask mandates or other COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Missourians should remember the pandemic is still happening. Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Comparing the inflation impact on Missouri and other states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shoppers across the country have been feeling the squeeze of inflation, and a new study claims many Missourians are saying they are severely challenged by price increases for goods for their homes. The report from QuoteWizard.com claims that 9% of respondents from Missouri said in February...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

South St. Louis two-family home damaged in early morning fire

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire damaged a two-family home in south St. Louis. The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Dewey Avenue at Bates Street. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first floor. Everyone got out safely. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri and Arkansas among the least women-friendly states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.
MISSOURI STATE
