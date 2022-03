CHICO — A fire destroyed a home located on Dove Creek Court early Friday morning, Chico Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Lucanic said. Lucanic said the Chico Fire Department had responded to reports of a fire on a roof at 5:13 a.m. and when firefighters had arrived, the fire already burned through most of the inside of the house. He said when a fire is fully engulfed already, firefighters will typically respond in a “defensive” manner. Firefighters searched around the sides of the house and saw that the fire had already gone through the whole house.

CHICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO