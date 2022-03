Kyiv is now entirely surrounded and civilians can no longer evacuate, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said Sunday. “We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,” he said. “Right now we are encircled.” A spokesperson for the mayor later told The Kyiv Independent that Ukrainians are still ready to fight and that Klitschko misspoke.

