At the tight end position, both Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys and Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins were placed with the franchise on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Gesicki lined up in the slot 402 times during the 2021 season, more than double the number of snaps he was lined up as a tight end (140), and almost as many times as he lined up from the tight end position, out wide (218) and in the backfield (24) combined.

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO