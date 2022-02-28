Leeds confirm Jesse Marsch as new boss to replace Marcelo Bielsa as ex-RB Leipzig chief comes in to save them from drop

LEEDS have confirmed Jesse Marsch as their new boss to replace Marcelo Bielsa.

The 48-year-old American takes over with the Yorkshire side in freefall down the Premier League table.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by Leeds on Sunday after a shocking run of form Credit: PA

The Whites are just two points above the relegation zone, with Burnley also having two games in hand.

And after their 4-0 home hammering by Tottenham on Saturday, Bielsa was sacked the following day.

Marsch now comes in after talks with Elland Road chiefs over how he will keep them in the top-flight.

The former United States international assistant manager had his work permit accepted on Monday.

On Sunday, Leeds fans reacted with shock at the news Bielsa had been axed after a poor run of form.

He is a club legend after finally getting them out of the Championship and back in the Premier League.

The Argentine was snapped emotionally saying goodbye to supporters outside Elland Road.

It is not know whether he will stay in the UK or go abroad and take up another job elsewhere this season.

Meanwhile, Marsch is understood to be a disciple of current Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick after his time at Leipzig.

He is set to change up their formation from Bielsa's tactics, going for a 4-2-2-2 instead.

MORE TO FOLLOW