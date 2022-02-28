Premier League tell referees NOT to punish players for showing support to Ukraine after Matty Cash’s yellow card

PREMIER LEAGUE referees will NOT punish players for showing support for Ukraine following Matty Cash's controversial booking on Saturday.

Aston Villa star Cash was shown a yellow card for taking off his shirt and displaying a message of support for his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kyiv, in Villa's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Matty Cash was booked for taking off his shirt in Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Brighton Credit: Rex

Cash took off his shirt to show a message of support for international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora Credit: PA

And Prem chiefs have told refs not to punish players showing support for Ukraine Credit: Rex

But Prem chiefs have instructed refs not to punish players who show messages of support for Ukraine, who are currently fending off an illegal invasion from neighbours Russia.

According to the Daily Mail, referees have been 'encouraged to show understanding and empathy towards players who have been moved by events'.

The message Cash displayed in solidarity with Kedziora didn't land him in the referee's book.

Cash, 24, was booked because he took off his shirt to flash the message written across his compression top.

The former Nottingham Forest full-back would've avoided his booking had he simply raised his shirt instead.

Cash's heartfelt message read: "Tomasz Kedziora and Family Stay Strong My Bro"

Villa boss Steven Gerrard had no qualms with Cash's message but took the blame for his player being booked.

Gerrard, 41, said: “I’ll take responsibility for Cashie’s yellow card.

“I should have spoken to the players before the game and said to them: ‘If you score any goals, remain calm’.

“We’ve all got to respect the situation and I think that’s what Matty tried to do.

Steven Gerrard has taken responsibility for Matty Cash's boxing Credit: Reuters

"But I’ll certainly take responsibility for that.

"There’s no blame towards Matty. Everyone has different feelings. That’s on me, that one.”

Cash and his Villa team-mates will be back in action Saturday afternoon, welcoming Southampton to Villa Park.

