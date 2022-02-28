ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League tell referees NOT to punish players for showing support to Ukraine after Matty Cash’s yellow card

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xIFs_0eRVxWwu00

PREMIER LEAGUE referees will NOT punish players for showing support for Ukraine following Matty Cash's controversial booking on Saturday.

Aston Villa star Cash was shown a yellow card for taking off his shirt and displaying a message of support for his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kyiv, in Villa's 2-0 win over Brighton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upMxa_0eRVxWwu00
Matty Cash was booked for taking off his shirt in Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Brighton Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQV4i_0eRVxWwu00
Cash took off his shirt to show a message of support for international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4J0T_0eRVxWwu00
And Prem chiefs have told refs not to punish players showing support for Ukraine Credit: Rex

But Prem chiefs have instructed refs not to punish players who show messages of support for Ukraine, who are currently fending off an illegal invasion from neighbours Russia.

According to the Daily Mail, referees have been 'encouraged to show understanding and empathy towards players who have been moved by events'.

The message Cash displayed in solidarity with Kedziora didn't land him in the referee's book.

Cash, 24, was booked because he took off his shirt to flash the message written across his compression top.

The former Nottingham Forest full-back would've avoided his booking had he simply raised his shirt instead.

Cash's heartfelt message read: "Tomasz Kedziora and Family Stay Strong My Bro"

Villa boss Steven Gerrard had no qualms with Cash's message but took the blame for his player being booked.

Gerrard, 41, said: “I’ll take responsibility for Cashie’s yellow card.

“I should have spoken to the players before the game and said to them: ‘If you score any goals, remain calm’.

“We’ve all got to respect the situation and I think that’s what Matty tried to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewrac_0eRVxWwu00
Steven Gerrard has taken responsibility for Matty Cash's boxing Credit: Reuters

"But I’ll certainly take responsibility for that.

"There’s no blame towards Matty. Everyone has different feelings. That’s on me, that one.”

Cash and his Villa team-mates will be back in action Saturday afternoon, welcoming Southampton to Villa Park.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

Everton and Manchester City joined the footballing community in their support of Ukraine after the east European nation was invaded by Russia last week. As the west looks on in horror and in condemns the actions of Russia President Vladimir Putin, the footballing world has since come together in their support for Ukraine and everyone affected by the brutality caused by Putin's troops.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Steven Gerrard
Daily Mail

The Premier League announces plans to show support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion... with captains set to wear blue and yellow armbands and players and fans to 'take a moment of reflection' before each match this weekend

The Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend. Captains of all clubs will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours with fans encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Pep Guardiola's side to FA Cup win

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to a 2-0 victory at Peterborough to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. City handed the armband to the defender in a show of support for his home nation of Ukraine and before kick-off, he and Peterborough captain Frankie Kent held a Ukraine flag as they led the two teams out at the Weston Homes Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Ukraine#Aston Villa#The Daily Mail#Nottingham Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy