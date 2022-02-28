ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Do the Dolphins Really Need to Take an Offensive Lineman Early in the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago

How many is too many?

It's a simple, but important, question when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and taking offensive linemen on one of the first two days of the NFL draft.

As you peruse through the countless mock drafts already filling up the Internet, you will see quite a good number of analysts projecting the Dolphins to take an offensive lineman with the 29th overall selection in the first round.

If they do go that route, or take an offensive lineman in any of the first three rounds, that would make it five O-linemen taken in Rounds 1-3 in four drafts.

Again, how many is too many?

The Super Bowl-winning offensive lines of the past five years

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, whose career resume includes scouting time with the Ravens, Browns and Eagles, touched on the philosophy of building an offensive during his pre-combine conference call and his words should resonate when it comes to the Dolphins.

"I think it was just a few years ago," Jeremiah explained, "when the Cowboys had the best offensive line in the league and it was all these first-round picks, and OK, you've got to dedicate all these resources and high-value picks to your offensive line, to now, hey, your offensive line is as good as your worst player, so you don't need five Tony Bosellis. You just can't have any tomato cans out there.

"And you can build that in the middle rounds. You can find really good offensive linemen in the second and third round. I went back and looked up the five last Super Bowl teams. If you go back and look up the last five Super Bowl teams, that's Super Bowl winning teams, that's 25 starting offensive linemen. Of the 25 starting offensive linemen, three of them were home-grown first-round picks; four of them were day two picks; seven were day three picks; one was an undrafted free agent; and 10 were veterans that were acquired in free agency or via trade. You can build an offensive line without using all your first-round picks to do it."

The number that jumps out in Jeremiah's stat is that only seven of the 25 starting offensive linemen for the past five Super Bowl champions were drafted in Rounds 1-3.

The Dolphins' recent draft history on the O-line

This brings us back to the Dolphins, who already have invested this draft capital since 2019: One first-round pick used on Austin Jackson; two second-round picks used on Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg; two third-round picks used on Michael Deiter and for moving up in the second round in 2021 to be able to select Eichenberg; and we could even throw in one fourth-round pick on Solomon Kindley.

That's six picks right there for five offensive linemen, which at last check constitutes a starting unit.

Now, Hunt might be the only one of the group heading into 2022 as a bona fide solid NFL starter, the possibility does exist that any one of the other four can take a big step forward next season through better coaching or even just natural progression.

With that, let us bring back Austin Jackson's NFL.com draft profile before the Dolphins took him with the 18th overall pick in 2020: "Early-entry tackle prospect who is raw but gifted and is likely to be coveted by a variety of teams, thanks to his true left tackle traits. Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested. Inconsistent hand placement and footwork could be exploited early on if teams try and rush him into the starting lineup, but issues are correctable. He's scheme-diverse with potential guard flexibility if he improves his strength. He could become an early starter but may offer a wider split between floor and ceiling than some teams might like."

See the line about Jackson being rushed into the starting lineup? Well, Jackson started 12 games as a rookie, including the opener.

The bottom line is the Dolphins offensive line very well might improve in 2022 simply because of individual improvement across the board, and to help facilitate that the Dolphins loaded up on new assistant coaches with experience working with that group.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith coached the Chargers offensive line, including rookie Pro Bowl selection Rashawn Slater, last year and Matt Applebaum was brought in from Boston College to oversee the group, while the 2021 O-line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre was retained to serve as an assistant.

And that's not even mentioning new head coach Mike McDaniel's background as a run game coordinator.

So, yes, there's reason to think guys like Jackson, Eichenberg and Deiter will be better.

And it says here that maybe what the Dolphins need on the offensive line is a veteran addition to serve as a glue, whether that player arrives via trade or free agency.

Drafting another offensive lineman early? Been there, done that.

Maybe it's time for a different approach.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bobby Wagner released by Seahawks, six hours after tweeting about Richard Sherman’s predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemuel Jeanpierre
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Releasing Veteran Starter: NFL World Reacts

Teams around the NFL are making moves to shed salary cap space before the new league year. In one of those moves, the New England Patriots released linebacker Kyle Van Noy today. By cutting Van Noy, the Patriots save just shy of $5 million in cap space. Van Noy is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Browns#Eagles#Cowboys
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
247Sports

OBR Draft: Offense Prospects Stock Up From The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone and we have some potential Cleveland Browns targets who had a chance to put on a show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The big need for the Browns is clearly still wide receiver and defensive line depth as free agency...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson will return to Seattle in 2022

Russell Wilson may soon be gone, but he’ll be back. Soon. The Seahawks’ home schedule for 2022 includes a visit from the Broncos. Instantly, Wilson’s return to Seattle will become one of the most intriguing and coveted games of the entire 272-game slate. Wilson’s first year in...
NFL
On3.com

Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Miami Dolphins trade down in post-combine mock NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins will look to fill needs in the 2022 NFL Draft, and now have a better idea following the 2022 NFL combine in Indianapolis. The NFL combine has come and gone and many players helped, or hurt, their stocks as they now focus towards their pro-days. The combine did show that players are getting faster, with the most sub 4.3 times in combine history, including two Baylor Bears running at or under 4.26 second 40-yard dashes.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
249
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy