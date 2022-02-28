Skyline Insights API – Creating a Ticket in ServiceNow

ServiceNow is a market leader in the ITSM market, and we expect its market positioning to remain strong as it expands enabling the integration and automation of workflows. We analyzed ServiceNow Inc's (NOW) ITSM market positioning as the ITSM market leader and highlighted its growth driver which we expect to be driven by increasing integration and automation of workflows in companies. Moreover, we examined the competitive landscape and compared it with selected competitors in terms of the cost structure of its offerings and the potential headwinds to its growth. Lastly, we analyzed its financials and determined the drivers of its expense growth including stock-based compensation and compared its growth with total expenses, FCF and revenue growth. In light of our analysis, we believe the company's stock is overvalued due to the high stock-based compensation that has diluted shareholder value as its shares outstanding increased.

