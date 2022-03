Nikola Jokic is ridiculously talented and able to complete all sorts of absurd passes. Please enjoy another moment of his greatness. The Denver Nuggets have one of the best basketball players in the world in Nikola Jokic. What their star center is able to do is almost otherworldly. Given his size, he’s a tough person to be matched up against. But still, Jokic’s skillset is really impressive, even if you don’t consider his size and strength.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO