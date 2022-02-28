Rain in forecast for this week for La Grande, Enterprise

LA GRANDE — A wet week may be ahead for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and light snow in La Grande and Enterprise this week.

La Grande will have a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday, March 1, a 60% chance of rain on March 2, a 60% chance of rain on March 3 in the daytime and a slight chance of snow that evening, and a slight chance of snow on March 4, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Enterprise will have a 40% chance of rain on March 1, a 30% chance of precipitation on March 2, a 40% chance of rain on March 3 and a chance of snow on March 4.

The forecast high temperatures for La Grande are 48 degrees on March 1, 47 degrees on March 2, 42 degrees on March 3 and 38 degrees on March 4. Enterprise’s high temperatures are expected to be 43 degrees on March 1-2, 38 degrees on March 3 and 33 degrees on March 4.

The National Weather Service is projecting that La Grande’s low temperatures will be 39 degrees on March 1, 37 degrees on March 2, 31 degrees on March 3 and 28 degrees on March 4. Enterprise’s lows are expected to be 30 degrees on March 1, 28 degrees on March 2, 21 degrees on March 3 and 18 degrees on March 4.

The warmer temperatures and rain should cause rivers and creeks to rise, but flooding is not considered likely, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Brooks said, however, the National Weather Service will be watching closely for potential flooding.

“We will want to get the word out as fast as we can if there is a chance of flooding,” he said.

Brooks said that because of the rain and rising temperatures people will need to be careful when walking on snow along the banks of creeks and rivers. He said rising water levels will wash away the base under the snow, meaning people stepping on snow on streambanks run the risk of falling through and into frigid water.