FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

 2 days ago

Florida State pitchers Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks. Florida State's Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he hasn't slowed down so far this year. Messick and Bryce Hubbart...

Parker Messick named ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Florida State redshirt sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Parker Messick earned ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in Friday's 7-0 victory over Samford. Messick threw seven innings, allowing one hit with no hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. In his seven-inning stint, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes. Messick improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
