FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

The Super Bowl has come and gone, which means the draft season is upon us! The pre-draft process has been in full swing, and the Senior Bowl has already caused players’ values to shift across big boards. With the NFL scouting combine coming up, we are sure to see a ton of movement after official testing numbers are out. This mock will be out the day it starts, so those measurables will not be accounted for, but we can still get an idea of what team’s could do come April. Let’s dive in.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO