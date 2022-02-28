Muk Luks Women’s Shayna Sandals for just $16.99 shipped! (Reg. $45)

What we feed our children says a lot about us. Some equate sugary foods with love, and ply their kids with cake and sweets to make them happy. Some see the news about sugar being a causal factor in many health conditions, and keep their children sugar-free, so they’ll grow up healthy. But are we too entrenched in either mindset, and is there a point where ‘happy’ meets ‘healthy’ on the VENN diagram of children’s nutrition?

KIDS ・ 12 HOURS AGO