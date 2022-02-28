Gov. Justice bans sale of Russian liquor in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed an executive order banning the purchase and sale of all Russian producer liquor until further notice.

West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.

According to the Governor, the WV Alcohol Beverage Control Administration estimated 73 cases of Russian-produced liquor still in the State’s warehouse. All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from companies not located in Russia.

Along with the banning of Russian liquor sales, Gov. Justice asked the WVABCA to order and make Ukrainian liquor brands available for purchase.

