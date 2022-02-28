ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Batman’ Review: A Darker Knight Rises

By Matt Singer
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Batman’s coolest new gadget in The Batman is also one of his smallest. Without spoiling the specifics, it’s a high-tech camera that allows him to sift through crime scene clues or surveil a suspect without them ever realizing they’re being watched. While gadgetry is a crucial part of every Batman movie,...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

‘The Batman' Batmobile Rolls Into Downtown Dallas Thursday Afternoon

The newest version of the Batmobile, and other film props from the upcoming theatrical release, is on display in downtown Dallas Thursday. This time around the Batmobile, which appears to be based on a Dodge Challenger, is more muscle car than military surplus. The vehicle, along with original costumes from the upcoming film, will be on display at the AT&T Discovery District from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
thedigitalfix.com

Michal Keaton’s Batman returns in Batgirl set photos

Michael Keaton is back in black leather and looks better than ever. New set photos for HBO Max’s upcoming action movie, Batgirl, have hit the internet – giving DCEU fans a glimpse of Keaton in a full dark cape getup – returning as Batman once again. Batgirl...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turturro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Michael Keaton
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knight#Batman Returns
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The State of the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, Heading Into the Reboot

The Caped Crusader is back: On March 4, Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to don the cowl in a live-action film with The Batman. To prepare, join The Ringer this week as we navigate the grime of Gotham and explore the history of one of the most recognizable superheroes in the comic-book landscape.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on NBC’s long-running sitcom Wings, died of cancer February 25 at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City where she studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings. She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season, and was promoted to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
ScreenCrush

Hawkman and Dr. Fate Debut in New DC Films Trailer

There are four different movies based on DC Comics heroes coming to theaters this year. A new trailer from Warner Bros. spotlights all of them — and features the first glimpses at several longtime DC heroes joining the DCEU this year, most notably Hawkman and Doctor Fate. Both will...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman's Matt Reeves Teases Development of "Batverse" Spinning out of Movie

Matt Reeves talked about doing a Bat-Verse with Warner Bros. The director talked to EW ahead of The Batman's big day in theaters. During those conversations, Reeves mentioned the idea of crafting an entire world around the Gotham in his movie. Recurring characters like Selina Kyle, Penguin, Riddler, and Commissioner Gordon could all end up playing some kind of a role. For the director, this holds a ton fo appeal. However, it would have to be done right because he's not trying to put the cart before the horse. All of this would hinge on audiences collectively approving of Robert Pattinson's take on the bat and working from there. If early indications are anything to go by, they're off to a fast start already. Despite some fan outcry when the casting was announced, most of the emotion behind The Batman is positive. It helps that the trailer for the film was such a knockout at DC FanDome. Check out what Reeves has to say about the idea right here.
MOVIES
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy