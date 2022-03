The New York State Division of Consumer Protection on Monday warned about a scam that is becoming popular all over the country in which consumers receive a package they didn’t order in the mail. This practice, also known as a brushing scam, targets a recipient and turns them into a “verified buyer” upon delivery for the purpose of writing fake positive online reviews of merchandise in the recipient’s name. These fake reviews fraudulently boost or inflate the products’ ratings and sales numbers, which scammers hope results in an increase of actual sales, and they also compromise your personal information with this illicit practice.

