Rockit Music Gear Showcase

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO