Rock Music

Rockit Music Gear Showcase

By Middagh Goodwin
 2 days ago

Halee Smith owner and operator of Rockit Music Gear is hosting a showcase at Harvest Moon on March 25th at 6 pm. Join Girls Smash Guitars, Indie Daze and Not All Right all on the side...

ModestoView

BargainView: Love Is All Around

There are oodles of reasons to love the fierce month of February, especially with all the love in the air. Ms M has been getting out more than staying in and just finished enjoying the return of Art Walk every third Thursday of the month. February is a fresh start to enjoy all the love that is all around. Here are some ways to stretch your budget while having fun.
MODESTO, CA
FMX 94.5

Laugh Hub City Presents Local Comedy and Music Showcase At Savage Tavern

If you are looking for a night of laughs and great drinks, consider coming out to Laugh Hub City's Comedy and Music Showcase on February 26th at Savage Tavern! Performances include Gunner Fore, Brandon Word, Kimothy 'K-Loc' Williams, JJ Howell, Selena Martinez, Chrissy Covington, Gary Dorsey, and Corey Evans. The event will be hosted by Dan Wooldridge, and the whole night is going to be a blast!
LUBBOCK, TX
ModestoView

GoDowntown: BluesBox Bayou at the Gallo

It is always great to see locals on the stage at the Gallo but we are extra excited that our very own Pete Grimaldi and the BluesBox Bayou Band will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary at the Gallo Center for the Arts, just in time for Mardi Gras! Saturday, February 19th, 8 PM. Come out and enjoy the band’s unique blend of high energy Cajun Blues that has graced festivals, casinos and music halls in Oregon, Nevada and throughout California. This show is not to be missed. Tickets are available online and at Gallo Center Box Office: https://tickets.galloarts.org/8243/8244.
MUSIC
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoreline Gears Up For The Sound on Sound Music Festival

A brand new festival is bringing music to the Connecticut shoreline with artists for everyone to enjoy. Sound on Sound musical festival will feature two stages and over 22 bands including Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, The National, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Zach Bryan and much more.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
SFGate

Eddie Vedder Honors ‘One of a Kind Singer’ Mark Lanegan at Seattle Concert

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”
SEATTLE, WA
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
ModestoView

MAMAView: For the Love of Music

Most people like music but there are some who love it, it is a lifelong passion maybe even an obsession. The soundtracks for movies are as much a co-star as any actor. We read books about music and watch documentaries, We buy music in a physical format, I buy viny whenever possible, We are archivists, historians and collectors. I myself have dedicated a large part of my life to promoting music, by putting on shows, hosting radio shows or writing about it. Music keeps you young and has the ability to elicit memories long forgotten.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Unplugged View: A Loveable Feast

“If music be the food of love, play on.” – Shakespeare, ‘Twelfth Night.’. The first MU showcase of 2022 welcomes back one of our youngest headliners, the multitalented Zoey Rae, to lead another Valentine-themed program at The Dragonfly Art For Life. Zoey performs with multiple groups including cover band Funkhaus and the Central Valley Youth Harp Ensemble. Since she last headlined for us at last year’s Valentine concert, she’s gone on to make her professional opera debut with Opera Modesto in ‘The Magic Flute’; and taken home her first MAMA Award for unplugged artist. Zoey and a few friends will deliver this romantic concert on Saturday 2/12 at 7:30 pm, at the gallery at 1210 J St. Admission is $10 for music only, but we encourage you and/or your date to try your hand and painting while you listen. Fees vary depending on which medium you choose.
MODESTO, CA
Eureka Times-Standard

Cinema showcase

After a two-year hiatus, the “Student Filmmaker’s Showcase” is back on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata at 7 p.m. in the Van Duzer Theatre on March 3. Film Professor Ann Alter says, “Filmmakers create cinematic stories to share them with others. Seeing one’s film with an audience is what it’s all about. Films are meant to be seen together, in a dark theater with a community of people who laugh, cry, gasp, shout out loud and react to the films with a range of emotions.”
ARCATA, CA
ModestoView

GoDowntown: JCBB10

Middagh Goodwin LIVES Music. He has been booking and promoting Music, Art and Comedy for years in the Central Valley. He ran the award winning Plea for Peace Center in Stockton for 5 Years and has booked bands from A-Z. Middagh is beginning 2016 with a new position at the Gallo Center for the Arts and celebrating Beat Happy! Music's 30th Anniversary. Read the MAMAView every month and a the Needle Drop 52 Records 52 Weeks.
MUSIC
ModestoView

ArtView: Love For The Arts

February, the month of Valentine’s and Love, and love for the arts. What I love about Modesto and 209 we do have a diversity in the fine arts, music scene, dance, theatre, poetry, photography and more. So let’s dig into the candy box and see what is up in visual art this month.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

PerformingView – February Fun

Our local actors and actresses cautiously return to the stage this month. The Gallo and the Prospect have strict vaccination requirements which is a great thing. We want a safe space so make sure you check the guidelines at each venue. The Prospect Theatre continues with more innovative performances with...
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

ModestoView

