11 of the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom — Starting at Just $21

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s officially time to start putting all of your winter clothes back into storage and start filling up your closet hangers with pieces for spring and summer. One of our favorite activities! That is, until we realize we don’t have as many cute warm weather clothes as we thought. But hey — that just means we get to do another one of our favorite activities: shop for new clothes!

New dresses are, of course, number one on our shopping list. Spring dresses simply fill Us with pure joy, and Nordstrom has so many awesome picks to choose from. See 11 of the best you can order right now!

Best for Frolicking Through Flower Fields

Nordstrom

This airy, flowy, tiered dress is covered in a stunning wildflower print. It has a cute cutout in back as well — and pockets!

Best for the Trendiest Babe on the Block

Nordstrom

Are you the fashionista of your friend group? Then you obviously need some Lisa Says Gah in your wardrobe! This retro-inspired babydoll dress comes in the prettiest green for spring!

Get the Lisa Says Gah Yolande Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress (originally $148) for just $89 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Best for Spring Wedding Guests

Nordstrom

This is a big year for weddings, and spring is obviously a huge wedding season! Grab this gorgeous, silky, slinky dress to look like a star in the photo booth!

Best for Picnics in the Park

Nordstrom

We adore not only how stretchy the smocked bodice of this dress is, but how it’s also reminiscent of a gingham print. It makes the striped skirt section even cuter!

Best if You Fancy a Little Ferocity

Nordstrom

Leopard is in style all year round, but it looks especially good on a ruffled mini dress like this. We’re so excited to have caught this one on sale!

Get the ASOS Design Leopard Print Shirred Mini Dress (originally $50) for just $40 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Best for Staying Effortlessly Chic

Nordstrom

Wearing this sustainable shirt dress is as simple as slipping on a T-shirt, but details like the puff sleeves and empire waistline will have everyone begging you to take them shopping with you!

Best for Wearing With Any Type of Shoe

Nordstrom

This ditsy mesh dress, complete with a lettuce-edge trim, is straight-up adorable and so on trend. It looks good with canvas sneakers, high-tops, chunky dad shoes, lug-sole loafers, combat booties, cowboy boots, pumps, sandals — seriously any shoe!

Get the BP. Ditsy Print Mesh Overlay Dress (originally $35) for just $21 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Best for Chillier Days and Nights

Nordstrom

Spring isn’t always warm sunshine — sometimes the breeze is a little too chilly for short sleeves. That’s when we’ll reach for a long-sleeve midi dress like this. The tie at the waist is so lovely and flattering!

Best for a Beachy Vacation

Nordstrom

Escaping the real world for a little to spend a week by the beach? Make sure to bring this flouncy maxi dress. It’s lightweight, has the prettiest flutter straps and will look fab with sandals and a sun hat!

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Ella Flutter Strap Cotton Dress for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Best for Breaking a Sweat

Nordstrom

Whether you’re dashing around the tennis court, taking a nature walk or run or doing some calisthenics outside, this moisture-wicking athletic dress could be your new favorite piece of activewear for spring!

Best for Comfy-Casual Street Style

Nordstrom

Keeping things comfy and casual doesn’t have to mean wearing old tees and gym shorts. It can mean an oversized shirt dress vibe instead. This 100% cotton one is our timeless pick!

Looking for more? Shop all dresses at Nordstrom here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

