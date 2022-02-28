ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

By RONALD BLUM
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968 and requested the original materials from when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” premiered at the Paris Opera in 1867. Handed the Opera's manuscript copy of the score, the musicologist...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Alice Koh Dies: ‘Kusama: Infinity’ & ‘Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable’ EP Was 51

Click here to read the full article. Alice Koh, who exec produced such recent documentaries as Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, died suddenly of a heart attack at her home in New York City on January 21, a spokesperson for the Koh family tells Deadline. She was 51. Koh was born in Los Angeles on December 9, 1970, first segueing into film work in 2015. With the former doc from director Heather Lenz, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, she helped spotlight the life and work of the internationally renowned artist Yayoi Kusama. With the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Sonya Yoncheva
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
Vogue

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

The Metropolitan Opera in recent years has taken steps to draw in new opera-goers with more modern works, this year launching its season with its first piece by a Black composer. - A season for Ukraine - The company last week announced its 2022-23 season with a balance that includes "Champion" -- another Blanchard opera -- as well as the premiere of the contemporary piece "The Hours."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Opera#Met Opera#Grand Opera#Performing#Musical Theater#The Paris Opera#The Marquis Of Posa#Cornell#The Associated Press#The Metropolitan Opera#Italian#Sicilian#Parisians
Vulture

Don Carlos, a Dark Opera for Glum Times, Brings Plenty of Musical Brilliance

A ghoulish tyrant, his private grievances magnified to European scale, tries to crush a plucky rebellious outpost of empire. A much younger leader, who first appears as a lightweight with a pretty smile, puts up an unexpected challenge, threatening to bring down the entire superstructure of power. When the opera ends, he seems unlikely to succeed or even survive.
PERFORMING ARTS
Observer

The Met Opera Takes on Doomed Love and Inquisition in ‘Don Carlos’

For any opera company, presenting Giuseppe Verdi’s epic Don Carlos is an exercise in both ambition and nuance. In its hotly anticipated new production of the opera, the first after a month-long winter hiatus, the Metropolitan Opera, in an evening of both towering ambition and extraordinary nuance, provided justification as much for the presentation of Don Carlos as it did for itself as an institution.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
INFORUM

Opera on Tap offers taste of Fargo-Moorhead Opera's Young Artists

FARGO — Operas are known for taking place in concert halls. Beer halls, not so much. That changes Sunday, Feb. 20, when Fargo-Moorhead Opera pops the top on something new. Opera on Tap will showcase this season’s Gate City Bank Young Artists performing select numbers. David Hamilton, the...
FARGO, ND
Cape Gazette

Film society to present Met Opera Live in HD broadcast Feb. 21

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present encore screenings at 1 and 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, of the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as recorded presentations after being filmed live.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Beast

Met Opera Cuts Ties With Pro-Putin Artists, Likely Ending Bolshoi Partnership

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the Metropolitan Opera has said it will no longer host or work with performers or companies “that support Putin or are supported by him.” In a Sunday statement, General Manager Peter Gelb said that while the company believed strongly “in the warm friendship and cultural exchange” between Russia and the U.S., the new policy would be in place “until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored and restitutions have been made.” The Times reported that Gelb’s announcement likely heralded the end of the Met’s five-year producing partnership with Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater. Gelb told the newspaper as much in a Sunday evening interview, saying the Met team was “scrambling” to figure out how to stage shows that had been scheduled to play in collaboration with the Russian company next season. Just two days prior, London’s Royal Opera House announced that it was shelving a planned Bolshoi residency this summer. “It’s terrible that artistic relationships, at least temporarily, are the collateral damage of these actions by Putin,” Gelb said.
PERFORMING ARTS
Collider

Why You Should Watch the Original French Version of 'Call My Agent!'

With the new trailer out for Standing-Up this month, it’s a great moment to reflect on another stunner of a series from Fanny Herrero. Call My Agent! (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season long drama series surrounding the agents of a turbulent talent firm in Paris (and the actors they manage). It’s been adapted into several iterations in a variety of countries, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara) and a newly filmed British version (under the show’s French title Ten Percent). Before the inevitable American adaptation's run, be sure to watch the original and its distinctive curtain pull on public relations.
TV SERIES
operawire.com

Manhattan School of Music Adds to Met Opera Artistic Staff Members to Faculty

The Manhattan School of Music has appointed two former alumni and current Met Opera staff members to join its faculty. Thomas Lausmann, who is the Met Opera Director of Music Administration, and Bryan Wagorn, Met Opera Assistant conductor, will join the collaborative piano faculty immediately. They join Myra Huang, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Bay News 9

'Treemonisha': The King of Ragtime's lost opera

Toe-tapping and head-bobbing are inevitable when listening to the "King of Ragtime’s" songs. They’re so compelling and familiar that one is even a famous ice cream truck jingle. But the music that American composer Scott Joplin hoped would captivate audiences remained largely silent for decades until long after...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy