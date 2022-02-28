‘Euphoria’s’ Angus Cloud Unpacks That Season 2 Finale: ‘Pretty Sad, Right?’

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has become an internet darling for his weekly livetweets of the show in which he stars. Like many Euphoria fans, Cloud is a Fexi shipper. This, and his confused enthusiasm for Euphoria have garnered him major love. Beyond tweeting about the show, Cloud has been posting his Fashion Week escapades, promo for interviews at various outlets, and the occasional takedown of hostile architecture. But is any of this content actually an Angus Cloud orig? In an interview with Complex, Cloud said he doesn’t even use the social-media app. “It’s probably a fan page or something,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know how to use Tweeter.” For someone not on Tweeter, he sure knows how to generate a fan base with it. The Euphoria side of TikTok is inundated with Angus Cloud tweet roundups every Monday.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO