ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’s’ Angus Cloud Unpacks That Season 2 Finale: ‘Pretty Sad, Right?’

By Katcy Stephan
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngus Cloud’s Fezco has had quite the journey this season of “Euphoria.” The sophomore season of the Sam Levinson show for HBO saw Fez picking up the pieces after his brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) killed drug dealer Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) with a hammer to the head. Following a frightening (and naked)...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney on Cassie's future after season two finale

Euphoria fans were not ready for season two's chaotic final episode, which saw Cassie having a very public fall out with her sister Lexi, before having a physical fight with Maddy. Now, Cosmopolitan UK cover star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about filming Cassie's final scenes, while also sharing her predictions for season three.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Will Fezco Be Okay? These 'Euphoria' Season 2 Memes Are Breaking My Heart

Since the Season 2 premiere, Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) have risen as one of the most beloved romantic pairings on HBO Max’s popular drama-filled series, Euphoria. However, following Episode 7, viewers are worried this slow-burn romance — otherwise affectionally known online as #Fexi —may end in tragedy. Sadly, Fez didn’t make it to Lexi’s play. Twitter couldn’t stop speculating why he didn’t show up, and these Euphoria Season 2 memes about Fez are pretty heartbreaking.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Tyler Flowers
Person
Sam Levinson
Vulture

Does Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Really Use Twitter?

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has become an internet darling for his weekly livetweets of the show in which he stars. Like many Euphoria fans, Cloud is a Fexi shipper. This, and his confused enthusiasm for Euphoria have garnered him major love. Beyond tweeting about the show, Cloud has been posting his Fashion Week escapades, promo for interviews at various outlets, and the occasional takedown of hostile architecture. But is any of this content actually an Angus Cloud orig? In an interview with Complex, Cloud said he doesn’t even use the social-media app. “It’s probably a fan page or something,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know how to use Tweeter.” For someone not on Tweeter, he sure knows how to generate a fan base with it. The Euphoria side of TikTok is inundated with Angus Cloud tweet roundups every Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

The 50 best baby names of 2022

The best baby names of 2022 hit all the hottest trend notes right now, blending a fashionable sound and style with influence from pop culture, current affairs and societal trends. These top names run the popularity gamut from cool classic August — a recent royal baby name — to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Guns#Hbo#Variety Whispers#Swat
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Cathy Silvers Opened Up About Her Famous Father

“Happy Days” star Cathy Silvers starred as boy-crazed teen Jenny Piccolo in the series. The performer’s love for acting seems to be genetic, stemming from her father’s side of the family. Cathy’s dad, Phil Silvers, was a successful comedic actor, known as “The King of Chutzpah.” His career as an entertainer spanned almost sixty years. In a chat with Express, the actress opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father. Additionally, the actress shared an especially heart-warming story of a time her father surprised her on set of “Happy Days.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy