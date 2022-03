Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's always a treat to see Reese Witherspoon on a red carpet, and Sunday's 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was no exception. The actress channeled old Hollywood glamour (as you do, when you're Reese Witherspoon), with her hair styled in ultra-shiny, smooth, polished waves to complement her custom black velvet midi dress by Schiaparelli. We caught up with her hairstylist Lona Vigi, who shared the inspiration behind the look and dished on the very fancy new hair styling tool used on the star for the occasion.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO