‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Head Writer Chelsea Devantez Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal at 20th Television

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Celebrity Book Club” podcast host and Apple’s “The Problem With Jon Stewart” head writer Chelsea Devantez has signed a multi-year overall deal at Disney’s 20th Television. Under the pact, Devantez will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio, as well as...

The Hollywood Reporter

Alternative TV Agent Seth Lawrence Joins APA (Exclusive)

APA has hired veteran alternative TV agent Seth Lawrence. He joins the agency as an agent and senior vp of alternative & factual programming after three years at ICM where he represented non-scripted showrunners, producers, documentary directors, production companies and on-camera talent. Earlier Lawrence worked at UTA and Rebel Entertainment Partners.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Reveals the Fan Theory He Believes About His Character'The Blacklist' Renewed for 10th Season on NBCAri Brown Joins APA as Physical Production Agent (Exclusive) The announcement was made by Hayden Meyer, head of alternative & factual programming and Kyle Loftus, head of scripted content...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple teases return of 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' with new video

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A teaser trailer for the return ofApple TV+ current affairs show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," shows the host taking on topics including the stock market and Robinhood.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ Jon Stewart show loses head writer to Disney

Apple TV+ show "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is to lose Chelsea Devantez, its head writer, who will now work exclusively for Disney's 20th Television division. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is clearly retaining its star and is also keeping its showrunner, Brinda Adhikari, but it has lost its head writer.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Don't Think I Would' Be Okay with Kim Cattrall Joining And Just Like That...

Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones likely won't appear in the same room together ever again. When And Just Like That... star Sarah Jessica Parker was asked if she would be okay with former costar Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise, Parker told Variety, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA

