The Beatrice boys basketball team knows a thing or two about scoring last-minute three-pointers at the state tournament. Last season, it was Kaden Glynn’s game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation that helped the Orangemen secure a Class B state title. One year later, it became Shelton Crawford’s time to shine. The similarity of the crucially important shots — directly in front of the Beatrice bench in the corner of the court — only serves to increase the memorability of the Orangemen’s last-second success when it mattered most.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO