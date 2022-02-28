ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docs Take on Global Outlook

By Manori Ravindran
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the streaming age, documentary filmmakers, once the long-suffering artists working in obscurity to finish self-funded passion projects, have become rock stars. Deep-pocketed platforms such as Netflix and Hulu have dished out for costly archival clearances and biopic rights, and the strategy has invariably led to awards glory. But...

The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Ari Folman
US News and World Report

Global Factory Activity Strong in Feb but Ukraine Crisis Clouds Outlook

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Factories around the world sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the Omicron coronavirus variant was having less of an impact, but the Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a risk to supply chains and is likely to exacerbate cost pressures. Strong international sanctions against Russia...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Coda’s new features take on Microsoft Word and Google Docs

Coda is hoping to lure in more Microsoft Word and Google Docs users with a major revamp of its document editor. With Coda, users can create free-flowing pages full of tables, planning boards, and other interactive elements, but that complexity has sometimes hindered the core editing experience. The overhaul lets users more easily select text from across an entire document, drag elements around the page or into a dual-column view, and edit the same part of a document that a team member is already working on without conflicts.
SOFTWARE
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

BitChute website to continue hosting blocked RT channel

A British-based video website once called the “far right’s YouTube” has said it will continue to make content available from RT, despite the Kremlin-backed TV channel being removed or blocked by TV broadcasters and rival sites including YouTube. BitChute, a UK-registered video sharing platform (VSP) with British...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Bangladesh Led January’s Surprising US Apparel Imports Increase

Click here to read the full article. Bangladesh led the way with a 42.1 percent year-over-year increase to 282 million square meter equivalents. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBangladesh Garment Producers Caught in Russia-Ukraine War3 Dead, 40 Injured in Bangladesh Footwear Factory FireSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier Lawsuit
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov begins laying off staff at his luxury mansions in London and Surrey in a sign he has quit the UK for good

Sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov has begun laying off staff at his luxury mansions in Surrey and London in an apparent sign that he may have left the UK for good. MailOnline has been told that gardeners and housekeepers are being made redundant by the billionaire associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin after years of loyal service.
ECONOMY

