SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people are dead after a church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area along Wyda Way. Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the death toll includes three children under the age of 15. The suspect was a father who Grassmann said killed himself. Details on the fifth person are not available at this time, but Grassmann said the three children killed were the suspect's own children.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO