ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fully leased Shaw retail being offered for sale

By Daniel J. Sernovitz
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ground-floor space is at the base...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Business Journal

D.C. struggled to compete before the pandemic. A new research group is studying how Covid changed that.

The D.C. Policy Center is launching a major effort to study the District's economic competitiveness and just how much the pandemic has moved that needle. The new project — to be called the Alice M. Rivlin Initiative for Economic Policy & Competitiveness, in honor of the late D.C. economist — will study both D.C.'s economic policies and the effects of Covid-19, with an eye toward achieving more inclusive economic growth. With this initiative, the center hopes to build an all-encompassing understanding of the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the region and how it should evolve, said Yesim Sayin Taylor, the D.C. Policy Center's executive director.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Business Journal

Richmond drone tech company raises $350K

A Richmond company that builds tools that drones use to work on live power lines closed $350,000 in convertible debt financing last month. Linebird builds specialized payloads, tools and sensors for drones that allow work on live power lines — work that would otherwise require a manned crew in a helicopter or a bucket truck in a hazardous situation. Linebird’s Opsrey system can function at high altitude and on high-voltage transmission lines, letting the pilot operate with it with boots safely on the ground.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripture#Condo
Washington Business Journal

SPINIELLO COMPANIES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

SPINIELLO COMPANIES CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION EXCELLENCE. INTRODUCES NEW LEADERSHIP, NEW STRATEGIC VISION FOR THE 21ST CENTURY. LIVINGSTON, NJ, Feb. 24, 2022 – This February, Spiniello Companies celebrates 100 years in business, as the company announces new leadership who will honor its history while strengthening the company’s place in the critical pipeline infrastructure industry. Emil Solimine, now Chairman, felt his son E.J., was ready to take the company to the next level as CEO. Of the change, E.J. Solimine said “This transition in Solimine family leadership has been underway for some time, and Spiniello’s 100th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to formalize this. We will continue to honor the company’s long history of success since its inception in 1922, with a new vision for the future.” With E.J. Solimine’s move to the CEO position, Patrick Whelan has assumed his past role as President at Spiniello. Whelan, who joined the company in August of 2020 as Executive Vice President, has spent 25 years in the construction industry with extensive experience as both an engineer and an attorney. “It has been an honor to have been here at Spiniello for the past 18 months, as we move to strategically position the company for the future - strengthening the business model and solidifying our place as continued leaders in our industry. With so many growing demands placed on pipeline infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st century, Spiniello is ready - with the most current technology, materials, equipment and qualified staff - to create, enhance, and rehabilitate this critical infrastructure. The changes we have been implementing have already allowed us to see the largest backlog of work in this ownership’s history, and the future bidding opportunities are abundant and promising,” said Whelan.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 25, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
Washington Business Journal

Robotics company, maker of eco-friendly fertilizer win Center Street Pitch Competition

Startups focused on robotics and biofriendly fertilizer earned top honors Thursday at the Center Street Pitch Competition held at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center in Ashland. The winner in the energy and sustainability category was Sterling's Applied Impact Robotics, which is developing an autonomous robotic solution capable of inspecting the...
ENGINEERING
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy