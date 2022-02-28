Arson: OFR says fire that burned multiple homes was set intentionally

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Around 9:30 am Monday, multiple units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of Blue Drive after several duplex homes went up in flames. Now investigators say the fire was set intentionally and is being investigated as Arson.

Battalion Chief Quentin Dobmeier said a total of three homes sustained “major” damage in the blaze. The middle home, where the fire started, is considered a “total loss”. Crews worked for about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, and an additional 30 minutes or so putting out “hot spots”.

Alexis Santos, who moved into one of the duplexes in October, said it took only “seconds” for the fire to spread.

“I’d just put my baby to sleep and I heard yelling. Then my phone rang. I answered my phone and it was my sister yelling, ‘get out of your house, your house is on fire’. I dragged my kids out of the bed and we ran outside. When I looked back, I saw my neighbor’s house completely in flames. It just took seconds for everything to go up,” Santos said.

OFR said no one was injured in the fire and the investigation is on-going.

