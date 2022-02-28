ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump's desire is 'bringing something to the table'

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
wfxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Ben Crump, an attorney known for his high-profile civil rights cases like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat to discuss his inspiration to become a lawyer and his rise in the modern-day civil rights movement. Crump cited his mother...

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Representing Families Through Their Agony ‘A Calling’ For Attorney Ben Crump

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, and sadly, the list goes on. Their stories have similarities. They were all Black Americans whose deaths sparked outrage over racial disparities and injustice. They also share another common thread, attorney Ben Crump. Crump represented each of their families through their agony and their activism. It’s a role he says is “his calling,” and as we approach the 10-year mark since Trayvon Martin’s death and the outcry that followed, Crump spoke with CBS Miami’s Lauren Pastrana to reflect on how the young teen’s legacy can be felt in the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Daily Beast

What the Ahmaud Arbery Case Means to Trayvon Martin’s Dad

The final chapter of Trayvon Martin’s tragically short life began with a famously innocuous errand: a Sunday evening convenience-store run for some skittles and a drink. But the quick trip for a treat on Feb. 26, 2012, ended in a lethal confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer, who fatally shot the 17-year-old on the street.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
TODAY.com

10 years after Trayvon Martin’s death, his mother is still fighting: ‘I have to be the voice for my son’

Feb. 5, 1995, and Feb. 26, 2012, are two dates forever etched on Sybrina Fulton's heart. The first date is her son Trayvon Martin's birthday. He would've turned 27 this year. The second date is when he was tragically killed while walking home from a store. His sudden death was the initial impetus for the current social justice movement, catapulting issues of racism and policing to the forefront.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Florida State University#The National Desk#Baby
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cousin of Emmett Till Keeps His Memory Alive While Pushing For Justice

It has been 66 years since Deborah Watts, lost her cousin Emmett Till. “That was a 14-year-old boy that was brutally murdered,” said Deborah Watts,. Brutally murdered in the segregated south in 1955. Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was in Mississippi visiting relatives. A white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he whistled at her and touched her in a Mississippi store. Till was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head. Till's body, weighted down with a large fan from a cotton gin, was pulled from the Tallahatchie River three days later. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted on an open casket, galvanizing the civil rights movement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

It’s been ten years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed while walking home from a convenience store. While his gunman was found not guilty, his death birthed the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, sits down with NBC's Blayne Alexander to reflect on his legacy.Feb. 25, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Chauvin’s colleagues convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

The three former Minneapolis police officers who were with Derek Chauvin while he murdered George Floyd were convicted of depriving Floyd of his civil rights late Thursday afternoon. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and Tou Thao were all convicted of failing to help Floyd when it was obvious he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Trayvon Martin’s mother: ‘Don’t give up’ fight for justice

The mother of Trayvon Martin used the 10th anniversary of her son’s death Saturday to urge those who sought justice for her family to continue to fight. “I never do anything on the 26th, I never even plan anything on the 26th of February,” Sybrina Fulton said at the weekly meeting of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem.
SOCIETY
WTVR-TV

10 years later: How Trayvon Martin's death changed the country

Saturday will mark 10 years since Trayvon Martin died at the hands of a stranger. Martin was just 17 years old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. The teen was visiting his father in a gated community at the time. Walking on the way...
SANFORD, FL
Salon

Flammable and deadly: America's unknown housing crisis speaks to larger problems

This article was originally published by Insider NJ in slightly different form, and appears here with revisions by the author. Used by permission. This past week, with President Biden's visit to New York and sit-down with Mayor Eric Adams, after the murder of two NYPD officers, the news coverage was all about the need to reduce street crime and the flow of illegal guns into America's urban neighborhoods. There was much said about the need for more aggressive policing to suppress street crime — and only passing references to addressing the underlying socioeconomic preconditions for violent lawlessness.
HOUSING

Comments / 0

Community Policy