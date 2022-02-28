ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Estee Lauder suspends exec over racist Instagram post

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWKPO_0eRVpPU900

Estee Lauder suspended their senior executive John Demsey on Monday over a racist Instagram post. The post was a meme about COVID-19 and contained the N-word.

The now-deleted post contained a “mock-up” of a book cover with “Seasame Street” star, Big Bird, with a mask photoshopped onto his face.

The company originally suspended Demsey but decided to oust him due to the circumstances. Demsey worked for Estee Lauder for 31 years. “John was not fired,” a company spokesman told The New York Post. “He was told he had to leave the company and agreed to retire this week.”

How to take care of your skin properly in cold temperatures

“The decision is a result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders,” Estee Lauder said in a memo to its employees.

Demsey posted a message on Instagram apologizing for the meme. “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Sources: Army vet found decapitated inside Indy apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Sources tell FOX59 that a man found dead in an apartment on the near northeast side was decapitated. However, IMPD would not confirm that.  Officers were initially called to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday. Inside the apartment was 68-year-old Rodney Kimble. Family members were the first to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Krispy Kreme in Castleton is officially open for business

INDIANAPOLIS — The red light is on at the new Castleton Krispy Kreme location! The new location is just across from the Castleton Square Mall. A steady line of people were already waiting for doors to open at 6 a.m. “I’m really excited to have a Krispy Kreme in the area. I went to college […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Eater

Chef Robert Lam Apologizes for Racist Remarks to Customers

On February 12, Derek Yang and Jinjing Bi went to Richmond District’s Lily on Clement for lunch. The night devolved into a back and forth with the restaurant staff that resulted in chef Robert Lam calling Bi a “slant-eyed bitch” and grabbing Yang’s phone, according to Yang’s account posted on his Instagram.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Estee Lauder
Popculture

Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22. The New York Police Department responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area Tuesday, where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee, reports E! News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Est E Lauder Companies#Racism#The New York Post#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
Fox News

Incoming CNN host Jemele Hill attacks Michele Tafoya for caring about 'made-up' critical race theory

Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy