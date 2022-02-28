Estee Lauder suspends exec over racist Instagram post

Estee Lauder suspended their senior executive John Demsey on Monday over a racist Instagram post. The post was a meme about COVID-19 and contained the N-word.

The now-deleted post contained a “mock-up” of a book cover with “Seasame Street” star, Big Bird, with a mask photoshopped onto his face.

The company originally suspended Demsey but decided to oust him due to the circumstances. Demsey worked for Estee Lauder for 31 years. “John was not fired,” a company spokesman told The New York Post. “He was told he had to leave the company and agreed to retire this week.”

“The decision is a result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders,” Estee Lauder said in a memo to its employees.

Demsey posted a message on Instagram apologizing for the meme. “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand,” he wrote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.