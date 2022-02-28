Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) and Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24), both 1-1 since the All-Star break, square off Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Timberwolves have been off since losing 133-102 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 games, going 5-4-1 ATS. The offense has been hot, scoring 113.1 points per game (sixth in NBA), but the defense is giving up 112.1 per game (22nd in the league). Despite sitting sixth in scoring, the T-Wolves are just 24th in FG percentage (44.7) and are now going up against the fourth-best team defensively in that department.

The Cavs have been a surprise this season, but they’ve hit a bump in the road recently. They’re just 1-3 in their last four games, with their only win coming against the Washington Wizards Saturday. They’re still 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they suffered disappointing losses to the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans as betting favorites. Cleveland is allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA (102.3) and ranks in the top 10 in FG percentage allowed, 3-point percentage against and rebounds per game.

Timberwolves at Cavaliers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Timberwolves -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Cavaliers +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Timberwolves -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Cavaliers +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Against the spread (ATS): Timberwolves -3.5 (-120) | Cavaliers +3.5 (-105)

Timberwolves -3.5 (-120) | Cavaliers +3.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Timberwolves at Cavaliers key injuries

Timberwolves

SG Malik Beasley (illness) probable

Cavaliers

PG Darius Garland (back) out

(back) out SG Caris LeVert (foot) out

Timberwolves at Cavaliers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 110, Timberwolves 107

This is a fun matchup between two quality teams, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. The Timberwolves force the most turnovers in the NBA at 16.4 per game, while the Cavaliers are 13th at 13.9. The Cavs rank first in points allowed per game. The T-Wolves aren’t shooting the ball particularly well from the field this season and with the way Cleveland’s defense is playing, I like the CAVALIERS (+140) to win outright.

The Cavs are 0-4 ATS in their last four games, which is a concerning trend. But even with Garland and LeVert still out, this is a very winnable game for Cleveland – especially being at home against a team that has been blown out in two of its last three games.

I like the CAVS +3.5 (-105) getting points against the T-Wolves, giving them a good chance to snap their ATS losing skid.

The total has gone Over in seven of the Timberwolves’ last 10 games, but for the Cavs, the Over is just 3-6-1 in their last 10 – a sign of their defensive dominance by holding four of their last 10 opponents under 100 points and allowing more than 110 points just three times in that span.

Bet the UNDER 218.5 (-107) in this one.

