Odessa, TX

Looking ahead to election day

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The March 2022 primaries are just one day away. Election Administrators in the Basin say that if you missed early voting last week, you still have a chance to cast your ballot tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm in several polling locations.

In Midland , more than 9,000 people voted during early voting and in Ector County , the number was slightly lower at more than 6,000 early voters. Carolyn Graves, Election Administrator for Midland County says that she expects to see an even larger turnout come election day.

“The number of people that voted in a two-week period about that same number of people will vote in one day so you can see that would make long lines,” says Graves.

March 1st, Texans will have the opportunity to vote for major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general and in local races. Graves says that some of the local races to keep an eye on are the county judge, commissioner, and state representative.

The last day to register to vote was January 31st, but if you’d still like to check your registration status you can do so by clicking here.

