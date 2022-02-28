ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Mailbag: Questions Linger Despite Sizzling February

By Chris Forsberg
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForsberg's Mailbag: Is Tatum's heavy workload a concern for Celtics? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will finish February at an NBA-best 9-2 overall. For the month, the Celtics rank first in defensive rating (101.4) and net rating (+15.1), and ninth in offensive rating (116.5). They’ve...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Damian Lillard To Celtics? Summer NBA Trade Rumors Already Swirling

The new-look Boston Celtics are on a roll, which has some observers wondering if they might add some star-powered reinforcements this summer in the form of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. The Celtics apparently could be front-runners to acquire one of the game’s best players, an unnamed NBA...
NBA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signing 10-Day Contract With Hornets, Will Get To Face Celtics Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The fourth and final contest between the Hawks and Celtics takes place in Boston on a national broadcast. While the odds of a tie-breaker determining playoff seeding for these two teams remain low, it's not out of the picture. More importantly, they both desperately need a win to avoid the play-in games.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Al Horford
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBA
NECN

Celtics Crack Top 5 in NBA.com's Latest Power Rankings

Celtics crack top five in NBA.com's latest power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics put the NBA on notice in February. They posted a 10-2 record for the month and won four of those games by 20 or more points. That impressive run puts the C's...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka due an apology?

Do a certain especially vocal and impatient subset of Boston Celtics fans owe new head coach Ime Udoka an apology after being particularly critical of the Portland native during the Celtics’ rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season? Some fans quickly turned on Udoka when the team did not immediately produce results at the start of the season.
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest After Celtics Star’s Exit

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered a right ankle sprain and quickly was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. The injury came just three minutes into the contest as Brown tried to drive the lane and stepped awkwardly on the foot of a Hawks defender. He walked off the floor under his own power before it was ruled that he would not return.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#The Boston Celtics#The Eastern Conference#Celts#U S World
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) are a 3-point favorite against the Boston Celtics (37-27) on March 3, 2022. A 224.5-point over/under has been set for the game. The Grizzlies took down the Spurs 118-105 in their last contest on Monday. Ja Morant scored a team-high 52 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 8.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to fall short of the 239.5 point total. In the Celtics' most recent game on Tuesday, Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 33 points on the way to a 107-98 win against the Hawks. They were favored by 6.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 205 points to fall short of the 226.5 point total.
NBA
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Grizzlies

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. In the first quarter of Tuesday night’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Brown injured the ankle and did not return to action. The good news is that head coach Ime Udoka told reporters that it shouldn’t be anything long-term and isn’t too severe, which is crucial news for a Celtics team that has reeled off 14 wins in their past 17 games. With just three games in the next week, that’s a light enough load that Brown may not miss too much action during his recovery.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown’s official status for Celtics vs. Grizzlies, revealed

The Boston Celtics have officially ruled out Jaylen Brown against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday due to his ankle injury. Brown sustained the injury early in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. He tweaked his right ankle during a drive, causing him to fall in pain and be forced out of the contest. He ended up playing just three minutes, though the Celtics still won 107-98 behind a 33-point explosion from Jayson Tatum.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Ruled Out For Tilt Vs. Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics will be without one of their stars when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at TD Garden. Boston released its injury report for Thursday’s showdown and Jaylen Brown was the lone player ruled out with a right ankle injury. It comes after Brown exited...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy