Massachusetts property and vehicle taxes are both among the highest in the nation, a study found. The state paid the fifth-highest taxes on a median-value home, trailing only four other Northeast states. Residents were also taxed at the eighth-highest rate in the country for cars they own, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website that evaluated the 50 states and District of Columbia in the two metrics.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO