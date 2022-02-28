ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How to safely tap home equity in a financial emergency

By Nerd Wallet
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your home equity shouldn’t be the first line of defense when the roof falls in. But it can be a useful resource to seal a temporary financial gap, and most homeowners have a lot more wealth tied up in their property than they did a couple of years...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Utah State
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

Becoming a homeowner may not be the right choice for everyone. Buying a home can help you build wealth. Purchasing a home can also be an expensive mistake in some circumstances. Personal finance expert Suze Orman has shared some advice on when it makes sense to rent and delay homeownership.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Financial Planner#Equity Loan#Home Equity#Corelogic#Td Bank#Heloc
Washington Post

Two years into the pandemic, America has become the land of the bulging bank accounts

Most Americans are significantly better off financially now than they were before the pandemic began, new bank-account data shows, but there are signs that low-income families are beginning to fall behind. Following surprisingly strong retail sales, consumer expectations and hiring numbers, new savings data through December 2021 from the JPMorgan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

Should You Defer Capital Gains Taxes With a 1031 Exchange?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Selling real estate can turn a large profit, but it also comes with a large tax bill. That's where a 1031 exchange comes in handy: by offering you a deferred tax break. But 1031 exchanges are complicated and have strict requirements, which means they're not for everyone. Also known as a like-kind exchange, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to put off paying capital gains taxes on the sale of a property under one condition: You must buy a similar property within a specified time period, essentially "trading" one investment property for another.
INCOME TAX
Dallas News

First-time homebuyers have new options

If you’ve had enough of paying rent and gaining no equity where you live, here’s good news: The government is making it easier to own a home. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has raised its loan limits to $647,200, so buyers can qualify for an affordable home mortgage. The FHA raised the limit because of continued rising home prices.
DALLAS, TX
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy