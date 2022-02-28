Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

With the new trailer out for Standing-Up this month, it’s a great moment to reflect on another stunner of a series from Fanny Herrero. Call My Agent! (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season long drama series surrounding the agents of a turbulent talent firm in Paris (and the actors they manage). It’s been adapted into several iterations in a variety of countries, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara) and a newly filmed British version (under the show’s French title Ten Percent). Before the inevitable American adaptation's run, be sure to watch the original and its distinctive curtain pull on public relations.
