ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
AFP

At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

The Metropolitan Opera in recent years has taken steps to draw in new opera-goers with more modern works, this year launching its season with its first piece by a Black composer. - A season for Ukraine - The company last week announced its 2022-23 season with a balance that includes "Champion" -- another Blanchard opera -- as well as the premiere of the contemporary piece "The Hours."
THEATER & DANCE
Creative Bloq

Bizarre Picasso TikTok is inspiring artists around the world

Picture this; you're walking down the street when you see a silver-wrapped car and a person in a bright purple dress and an abnormally large wig. What's the first thing you do? Make a TikTok about it, of course. This fever-dream-esque scenario was captured by TikToker itsreefa, and has been inspiring artists all over the world ever since.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Vulture

Don Carlos, a Dark Opera for Glum Times, Brings Plenty of Musical Brilliance

A ghoulish tyrant, his private grievances magnified to European scale, tries to crush a plucky rebellious outpost of empire. A much younger leader, who first appears as a lightweight with a pretty smile, puts up an unexpected challenge, threatening to bring down the entire superstructure of power. When the opera ends, he seems unlikely to succeed or even survive.
PERFORMING ARTS
INFORUM

Opera on Tap offers taste of Fargo-Moorhead Opera's Young Artists

FARGO — Operas are known for taking place in concert halls. Beer halls, not so much. That changes Sunday, Feb. 20, when Fargo-Moorhead Opera pops the top on something new. Opera on Tap will showcase this season’s Gate City Bank Young Artists performing select numbers. David Hamilton, the...
FARGO, ND
Collider

Why You Should Watch the Original French Version of 'Call My Agent!'

With the new trailer out for Standing-Up this month, it’s a great moment to reflect on another stunner of a series from Fanny Herrero. Call My Agent! (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season long drama series surrounding the agents of a turbulent talent firm in Paris (and the actors they manage). It’s been adapted into several iterations in a variety of countries, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara) and a newly filmed British version (under the show’s French title Ten Percent). Before the inevitable American adaptation's run, be sure to watch the original and its distinctive curtain pull on public relations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Opera#Que#Performing#Musical Theater#French#The Paris Opera
NBC New York

Met Opera Opens With Emotional Ukrainian Anthem, Cuts Ties With Pro-Putin Performers

Monday marked an emotional night at the Metropolitan Opera, as the cast of Don Carlos lined up on stage before opening night to sing the Ukrainian national anthem. The audience stood in solidarity during the performance at Lincoln Center. The idea came from the opera company's general manager, Peter Gelb, earlier in the day.
UEFA
operawire.com

Victorian Opera’s Artistic Director Steps Down

(Credit: Charlie Kinross) Richard Mills AM has announced he will step down as the Artistic Director of Victorian Opera at the conclusion of the state opera company’s 2023 season. The distinguished composer and conductor has overseen a period of significant growth for Victorian Opera and continued the company’s commitment...
PERFORMING ARTS
Bay News 9

'Treemonisha': The King of Ragtime's lost opera

Toe-tapping and head-bobbing are inevitable when listening to the "King of Ragtime’s" songs. They’re so compelling and familiar that one is even a famous ice cream truck jingle. But the music that American composer Scott Joplin hoped would captivate audiences remained largely silent for decades until long after...
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Film society to present Met Opera Live in HD broadcast Feb. 21

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present encore screenings at 1 and 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, of the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as recorded presentations after being filmed live.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
operawire.com

Manhattan School of Music Adds to Met Opera Artistic Staff Members to Faculty

The Manhattan School of Music has appointed two former alumni and current Met Opera staff members to join its faculty. Thomas Lausmann, who is the Met Opera Director of Music Administration, and Bryan Wagorn, Met Opera Assistant conductor, will join the collaborative piano faculty immediately. They join Myra Huang, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Daily

Tilson Thomas resigns from New World Symphony, lessens work

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is resigning as artistic director of the New World Symphony after 34 seasons with the orchestra, wanting to lessen administrative responsibilities as he deals with a brain tumor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Met Opera Honors Ukraine During ‘Don Carlos’ Opening Night

The Metropolitan Opera commenced the second half of the 2021-22 season with a performance of the Ukranian national anthem. Prior to the opening night production of Verdi’s “Don Carlos,” artist from the production took the stage and performed the anthem alongside the Met Opera Orchestra. The company...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Opera Crossword: Who are these ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ Interpreters?

We are going to switch things up this week with a new format to the puzzle. In lieu of our usual, complete the name, we are going to ask you to find the last name of the artist referenced in the clue. So get out your history books and brush up on your “Ariadne auf Naxos” interpreters because this puzzle will focus on several renowned divas who have taken on the titular role.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy