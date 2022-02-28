Lehigh Valley wrestling rankings: Bethlehem Catholic’s Kasak confident Rath, other freshmen will handle pressure

Kollin Rath’s highly anticipated varsity debut was delayed by more than month because of injury.

The Bethlehem Catholic freshman then blitzed through his first District 11 Class 3A tournament and is favored to win a Northeast Regional championship and compete for a PIAA title.

Rath can learn from teammate Tyler Kasak.

Kasak came to high school with a stellar resume and immense expectations. His varsity debut was delayed by injury. He blitzed the district and regional fields in his first varsity postseason.

Kasak was on his way to an unbeaten freshman season and a state championship at 106 pounds until the last minute of third period of his semifinal. Suddenly, an 8-3 lead turned into a 14-10 loss to eventual state champion Vinny Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe.

Less than 90 minutes later, Kasak was winning again but got turned and pinned by someone he beat a month earlier. Suddenly, a perfect season turned into a fifth-place finish.

Now a junior and a returning state champion, Kasak can offer perspective to Rath. But he’s seen the freshman 132-pounder doing all the right things.

“Kollin is kicking butt in the room and underneath the lights,” Kasak said. “He just rolls with the punches. Stuff happens, but he just keeps on keepin’ on. He’s awesome to watch.”

Rath and fellow freshman stud Nate Desmond haven’t needed to be pushed by the upperclassmen in the room when it comes to motivation and understanding about work ethic. They’ve often pushed the older competitors when a drill doesn’t go as it should.

That leaves Kasak with simple advice for the two standouts.

“Handle the pressure,” he said. “That’s all it is. It’s just another match. They’ve wrestled a thousand of them. They’ve got to treat them like another one of them and they should do just fine. They are hammers.”

Rath is 16-1, losing only 1-0 to returning state 2A runner-up Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame-GP. He has given up just one takedown so far this season — to Liberty’s Javien DeLeon in Friday’s first round.

The 106-pound Desmond is 32-2 with losses in the Walsh Jesuit Ironman final in sudden victory and up at 113 to nationally ranked Tahir Parkins of Nazareth — a setback he avenged in the PIAA team tournament final. He has 19 pins and has given up offensive points in just three of his 34 matches.

Rath and Desmond are part of the future of the state’s top-ranked program, but they are in the conversation now as freshmen with state championship expectations.

Rath may not get tested again this weekend until the regional final — potentially against DeLeon. Desmond similarly may not get pushed for six minutes until the semis against West Scranton’s Tyson Cook or final against Abington Heights unbeaten Luke Sirianni.

Kasak is still a hammer. He has not lost since the 2020 state consolation semifinals, sporting a 37-0 record this season with 28 bonus-point victories.

The 138-pounder’s confidence is high. His work ethic has improved. He has matured.

“I’ve got a little bit more of an edge,” the junior said. “I’m not just trying to turn the guy. I’m trying to rip his head off a little bit more, just being more physical. It’s helped a lot and I’m feeling good.”

Kasak expects to be on the top of the state podium in two weeks.

He expects to have company.

More District 11 history

Nazareth’s five Class 3A champions extends its streak to 24 years in a row with at least one. Bethlehem Catholic’s seven gold medalists extend their stretch of eight years in a row in 3A and 18 consecutive years including 2A with at least one champ.

Bethlehem Catholic’s seven winners are the most in 3A since Nazareth’s seven in 2007. It is the Golden Hawks’ most since winning seven in 2A in 2014.

It also marked the fourth time in the last six years that the 3A team champion didn’t have the most individual first-place finishers.

Bethlehem Catholic and Saucon Valley each won seven individual titles and didn’t win their respective team titles. That it is the most by a team that didn’t win the team title since the district tournaments began in 1948. Notre Dame-GP won six in 2020, but didn’t win the 2A team title.

Lehigh Valley individual wrestling rankings

106 POUNDS

1. Fr. Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic: 32-2

2. So. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP: 34-8

3. Chris Kelly, Easton: 27-9

4. Fr. Zach Berwick, Stroudsburg: 28-4

5. Fr. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley: 39-8

Honorable mention (in alphabetical order) : Giovanni DiBiagio, Wilson (27-12); Blake Dergham, Parkland (31-11); Jaden Figueroa, Executive Education (13-8); Jake Hall, Lehighton (19-13); Sam Hunter, Faith Christian (20-6); Dayvion Marshmon, Whitehall (15-13); Colby Martinelli, Pennridge (19-10); Jomar Medina, Freedom (19-12); Jasiah Pagan, Liberty (20-10); Scotty Raymond, Pocono Mountain East (9-6); Dominic Rizzotto, Nazareth (17-7); Aiden Schlier, Tamaqua (25-13); Henry Snyder, Jim Thorpe (16-13); Isaac Williams, Quakertown (25-14)

On the shelf : Fr. Hunter Brown, Stroudsburg (9-4); Fr. Levi Kunkel, Tamaqua (11-6); Fr. Shane McFillin, Bethlehem Catholic (9-1); So. Gabe Tulone, Upper Perkiomen (24-7)

Of note : Desmond wrecked the field with three first-period pins to win the District 11 3A title and stay at No. 1. He should get a couple better matches this weekend. Smith also cruised with two first-period pins and a fourth consecutive victory over Hubert in the 2A final. Hubert drops to No. 5. Kelly beat Raymond, who descended, and Berwick to reach the 3A final. Berwick beat Raymond for third to move up to fourth here. In honorable mention, DiBiagio was third in 2A. Schlier beat Hall for fifth. Rizzotto beat Dergham twice in two days to take fifth in 3A.

113

1. Fr. Gauge Botero, Faith Christian: 38-6

2. Fr. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth: 29-3

3. Fr. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic: 25-9

4. Jr. Carson Wagner, Northampton: 22-5

5. So. Cole Coffin, Pennridge: 29-8

Honorable mention : Justin Adamson, Quakertown (19-14); Aaron Ciampittiello, Parkland (16-4); Gabe Erbe, Tamaqua (26-13); Ben Fanelli, Easton (21-17); Cooper Feltman, Notre Dame-GP (14-13); Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley (31-5); Aidan Gruber, Lehighton (31-7); Mikhail Hartranft, Catasauqua (20-18); Santino Micci, Wilson (19-13); Mark Ortiz, Stroudsburg (27-9); Damond Pascoe, Whitehall (14-13); Charlie Pavis, Bethlehem Catholic (7-3); Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen (31-4)

On the shelf : Sr. Kaleb Contes, Parkland (8-6); Jr. Tristan Hofman, Freedom (18-10); Sr. Matt Milkowich, Upper Perkiomen (16-4)

Of note : Botero won the Districts 1-12 2A title to stay at No. 1. Parkins needed OT to beat Wagner for the District 11 3A title. Campbell lost for a second time to Parkins in the semis, then had a first-period pin and beat Fanelli by decision for a second time in two days to take third. Coffin lost 3-2 in the District 1 3A East final to returning state medalist Tony Burke of Council Rock North. In HM, Rozanski dropped from 120 to take second in the District 1 North. Grogg won the District 11 2A title with two pins and a shutout of Feltman, who beat Erbe to take third. Gruber was second in 2A. Micci was sixth.

120

1. Jr. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic: 27-8

2. Sr. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP: 30-10

3. Jr. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth: 24-3

4. So. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown: 37-4

5. Jr. C.J. Horvath, Freedom: 32-6

Honorable mention : Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley (25-12); Jake Brown, Stroudsburg (20-13); Jack Evans, Liberty (15-15); John Haubert, Palisades (19-10); Nate Kresge, Parkland (18-14); Ed Lauritsen, Pleasant Valley (12-11); Josh Marrero, Pocono Mountain East (15-12); Carver Moyer, Salisbury (21-11); Austin Noe, Northampton (22-9); Jaron Trimmer, Wilson (23-13)

On the shelf : Fr. Josh Merkel, Palmerton (12-12)

Of note : Another flip flop at the top at this weight after McIntyre had to beat Horvath and Bunting for the D-11 3A title. Schweitzer had three bonus-point wins to take the 2A crown. Ziegler won the D-1 3A East championship. Horvath took third in D-11 3A. In HM, Noe beat Brown for fifth. Haubert beat Moyer for third in 2A. Trimmer took fifth.

126

1. Sr. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic: 36-5

2. Sr. Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth: 27-12

3. Jr. Oliver Fairchild, Easton: 27-8

4. Fr. Chase Hontz, Faith Christian: 28-8

5. So. Keegan Demarest, Pocono Mountain East: 21-10

Honorable mention : Kam Abboud, Liberty (22-13); Devlin Chevere, Northampton (9-10); Johnny Colon, Whitehall (24-6); Jonathan Cordon-Pinto, Catasauqua (19-17); Phoenix DelVecchio, Parkland (15-10); Sam Kuhns, Pennridge (30-7); Everett Lata, Pleasant Valley (18-11); Reinaldo Lebron, Freedom (26-9); Dillon Lombardi, Palmerton (13-8); Todd McGann, Quakertown (27-14); Hector Mateo, Saucon Valley (25-14); Austin Rex, Northern Lehigh (14-11); Jesse Scott, Emmaus (20-10); Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe (28-12); Landon Uhler, Bangor (18-9); Jacob Wehr, Notre Dame-GP (19-13); Savannah Witt, Palisades (11-8); J.J. Wohlbach, Wilson (20-14)

On the shelf : Fr. Marco Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic (10-0)

Of note : Frinzi beat Appello-Fries with a third-period reversal to take the D-11 3A title. Fairchild took third after getting majored against by Frinzi in the semis. Hontz won the D-1/12 2A title. Demarest lost to Appello-Fries and Fairchild to take fourth. In HM, Mateo continues to grown, taking the D-11 2A title. Wehr was second, Snyder third, Wohlbach fifth. McGann won the D-1 3A East title. Kuhns was third.

132

1. Sr. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP: 34-9

2. Fr. Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic: 16-1

3. Fr. Collin Gaj, Quakertown: 37-5

4. Fr. Max Stein, Faith Christian: 28-8

5. Sr. Javien DeLeon, Liberty: 28-4

Honorable mention : Marco Albanese, Emmaus (28-6); Cole Brown, Catasauqua (26-13); Tyler Cunningham, Whitehall (28-9); Josh Griffith, Pleasant Valley (17-13); Rider Heckman, Wilson (14-9); Mikey Hollar, Pocono Mountain East (19-11); Derek King, Palmerton (18-8); Shae Linegar, Easton (12-16); Aidan Micheli, Northampton (22-10); Connor Nicholas, Saucon Valley (24-11); Ayden Rader, Nazareth (28-15); John Samy, Salisbury (27-8); Cam Wickemeyer, Freedom (14-12); Logan Winters, Palisades (9-13)

On the shelf : Jr. Braedon Alder, Southern Lehigh (26-5); Jr. Ashton Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic (8-7); So. George Pavis, Bethlehem Catholic (5-2)

Of note : Chletsos had three falls totaling 1:57 and a major in the 2A final. Rath had two pins, technical fall, major and a 10-5 win over DeLeon in the first round to take the 3A title. DeLeon came back with five consecutive wins to take third, including Micheli who was fourth. DeLeon re-enters the rankings at No. 5. Rader lost to Rath and DeLeon and took fifth. Albanese, the top seed, was sixth. Gaj won the D-1 3A East. Stein won the D-1/12 2A title. In HM, Samy had two pins and a win over Nicholas to take second in D-11 2A. Nicholas beat Brown for third.

138

1. Sr. Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley: 9-0

2. Jr. Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic: 37-0

3. Jr. Jake Doone, Nazareth: 29-11

4. Sr. Nick Velde, Emmaus: 29-4

5. Jr. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP: 31-12

Honorable mention : Mason Basara, Northampton (11-9); Robbie Bibeau, East Stroudsburg North (12-14); Joey Bodnar, Freedom (19-12); Gavin Carroll, Quakertown (28-12); Eli Dellicker, Northwestern (15-14); Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua (32-9); Jacob Ferguson, Lehighton (15-13); Cael Harmon, Pocono Mountain East (17-11); Leo Kern, Parkland (20-13); Nolan Krazer, Easton (12-10); Tristan Minnich, Wilson (13-13); Michael Ortiz, Stroudsburg (18-13); Hudson Saylor, Whitehall (15-14); Aldin Vukel, Pleasant Valley (17-13); Cody Wagner, Faith Christian (25-12)

On the shelf : Sr. Alex Hanley, Northampton (4-3); Jr. Travis Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley (22-9); Jr. Jacob Schlier, Tamaqua (19-9)

Of note : Crookham won his four matches for his third D-11 2A title with two pins, a technical fall and a major of Vaughn in the final. Kasak had a pin, technical fall, major and an 8-1 decision to take third 3A crown. Doone comes down from fifth at 138 to third here after taking third in 3A. He lost to Pottsville’s Parrish McFarland in the semis before beating Velde again. Velde and Vaughn slide down one spot each to make room for Doone. In HM, Basara, the 15th seed, took fifth with a win over Harmon. He also beat Krazer, Bodnar and Kern along the way. Fehr took third in 2A. Carroll slides out of the top five after taking fourth in the D-1 3A East.

145

1. Jr. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic: 13-1

2. Sr. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP: 37-9

3. Sr. Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian: 30-8

4. Sr. Nick Foster, Nazareth: 30-11

5. Sr. Jaryn Hartranft, Catasauqua: 36-4

Honorable mention : Zach Borzio, Quakertown (33-14); Deacon Dickinson, Southern Lehigh (21-12); C.J. Fritz, Northampton (17-8); Gio Iadonisi, Pennridge (16-11); Chris Jurado, Freedom (22-14); Cael Markle, Saucon Valley (33-10); Juan Moya, Parkland (26-11); Seth Pascoe, Whitehall (16-12); Ryan Santiago, Liberty (27-6); Mike Steigerwalt, Tamaqua (17-10)

On the shelf : Sr. Aaron Gardner, Palmerton (0-0); Jr. Cameron Simms, Easton (6-3); Jr. Lebron Simms, Easton (15-10); Jr. Riley Hughes, Bethlehem Catholic (5-1); Fr. Charlie Scanlan, Bethlehem Catholic (20-7)

Of note : Harmon’s drop becomes official with his second district title in a row with a major over Fritz. He comes down to No. 1 here from 152. Maag drops to No. 2 after becoming the 20th District 11 wrestler to win four district titles. Alderfer drops to No. 3 after winning the D-1/12 2A title. Foster slips to No. 4 after finishing third. He lost only 3-0 to Harmon, who gave up only one point in four matches. Hartranft replaces Markle at No. 5 after beating him in the 2A semis. In HM, Borzio finished third in the D-1 3A East tournament. Markle beat Tri-Valley’s Mason Boltz for third in D-11 2A. Jurado beat Moya for third in 3A. Scanlan drops from fourth to the shelf after losing a wrestle-off for a spot.

152

1. Jr. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton: 27-1

2. Jr. Dom Wheatley, Nazareth: 29-13

3. So. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic: 12-4

4. Fr. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-GP: 21-13

5. Jr. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley: 28-9

Honorable mention : Connor Bevan, Freedom (29-10); Dalton Clymer, Northwestern (21-7); Lukas Ferguson, Lehighton (23-10); James Geiger, Easton (19-16); Gabe Heaney, Jim Thorpe (31-6); Lincoln Hower, Faith Christian (24-9); Ryan King, Southern Lehigh (20-15); Dennis Lombardi, Palmerton (29-9); Josh Montesino, Dieruff (17-11); Evan Raposo, East Stroudsburg North (19-13); Quin Scott, Emmaus (21-10)

On the shelf : Sr. Chris Arciuolo, Saucon Valley (16-2); Sr. Xavier Arner, Whitehall (26-2); Sr. Trey Miletics, Bethlehem Catholic (6-5); Sr. Caidan Poff, Bangor (5-3); Jr. Dylan Reed, Easton (5-5)

Of note : Condomitti was named the D-11 3A outstanding wrestler after winning the title with four pins., including one in the final over Wheatley, who bumps up to No. 2. He registered three bonus-point wins to get to the final. Dailey enters at No. 3 after finishing third. Ramsay enters at No. 4 after winning the 2A title thanks to a five-point move in the first period against Scrivanich. In HM, Scott was fourth in 3A and Raposo fifth after beating Geiger. Clymer came back from defaulting in the semis to take third in 2A with a win over Heaney. Ferguson beat Lombardi for fifth. Hower was second in D-1/12 2A.

160

1. Jr. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP: 34-9

2. Sr. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth: 30-8

3. Jr. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic: 21-7

4. Jr. Adrian Gacek, Parkland: 33-6

5. Sr. Christian Reid, Liberty: 25-9

Honorable mention : Mason Brensinger, Northwestern (13-4); Gannon Brinker, Pen Argyl (11-10); Talan Hogan, Pennridge (27-7); Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton (16-3); Noah MacIlroy, Freedom (25-12); Marcus McNeill, East Stroudsburg South (13-11); Cade Sawyer, Southern Lehigh (17-17); Drew Schmidt, Emmaus (12-9); Gavin Sopko, Pocono Mountain East (9-10); Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian (29-8); Cam Tinajero, Jim Thorpe (34-8)

On the shelf : Jr. Mason Beckowski, Saucon Valley (14-7); Sr. Joey Confer, Northampton (11-6); Sr. Alex Garcia, Executive Education (4-4); Sr. Alex Klaver, Bangor (13-7); Fr. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley (2-1)

Of note : Garcia posted three pins to win his third D-11 2A title. Fairchild won his first postseason gold medal with a win over Muth in 3A, so they flip flop second and third. Gacek pinned Reid for third, so they flip flop fourth and fifth. In HM, Lucykanish grinded out two decisions to reach the 2A final. Brensinger finished fourth and Brinker sixth. Sugalski won the D-1/12 2A title. Hogan was second in the D-1 3A East.

172

1. Jr. Jake Jones, Saucon Valley: 39-3

2. Jr. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic: 26-6

3. So. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown: 32-7

4. So. Danny Haubert, Palisades: 24-9

5. So. Jared Karabinus, Freedom: 28-7

Honorable mention : Jack Brion, Emmaus (17-9); Rocky Cappolella, Northampton (14-9); Luis Del Rosario, Catasauqua (14-16); Cole Dorshimer, Pen Argyl (13-11); Cole Eberts, Tamaqua (28-15); Ryan Gallagher, Pennridge (22-12); Vinny Hebel, Nazareth (6-6); Toby Linn, Salisbury (8-7); Christian London, Stroudsburg (13-11); Giovani Macario, Easton (21-15); Lucas Miller, Northwestern (25-11); Jared Newhall, Jim Thorpe (23-9); Mikeal Palmieri, Parkland (12-13); Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame-GP (21-12)

On the shelf : Jr. Noah Okamoto, Nazareth (10-4)

Of note : Jones won his first D-11 2A title after consecutive runner-up finishes with two pins and another win over Haubert, who beat Tettemer in the semis. Haubert moves up one spot to No. 4. Tettemer drops out and Karabinus comes in at No. 5 after finishing second in 3A. Thomas posted three majors and a pin to win the 3A title. Lachman won the D-1 3A East to stay at No. 3. In HM, Hebel won four consolation matches giving up 20 pounds to take fourth in D-11 3A as the 17th seed. Macario took third and Cappolella beat Ramos for fifth. Tettemer beat Miller for 2A third.

189

1. Jr. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth: 39-0

2. Sr. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley: 27-7

3. Sr. Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North: 26-5

4. Sr. James Syracuse, Pleasant Valley: 28-3

5. So. Joey LaPenna, Notre Dame-GP: 27-13

Honorable mention : Deven Armbruster, Lehighton (19-11); Chad Beller, Catasauqua (16-14); John Buday, Tamaqua (15-16); James DeLuise, Bethlehem Catholic (13-12); Michael Fluck, Southern Lehigh (27-11); Jakub Gloc, Central Catholic (21-12); Gian Greggo, Pen Argyl (18-12); Aaron Kirby, Stroudsburg (18-13); Caleb McDermott, Jim Thorpe (18-5); Alex Neely, Parkland (27-11); Dylan Osorio, East Stroudsburg South (18-13); Nathan Peters, Northwestern (14-11); Kaden Roesener, Quakertown (28-15); Caleb Sine, Faith Christian (12-9); Brandon Stiehler, Pocono Mountain West (21-9); Melquan Warren, Whitehall (25-8)

On the shelf : Sr. Michael Hynes, Easton (14-3); So. Auggie Warke, Bethlehem Catholic (14-9)

Of note : Sasso registered three pins and a technical fall over McIntyre to win his first D-11 3A title after consecutive runner-up finishes. Csencsits was 4-0 to take the 2A crown for the second year in a row. He beat Scheib to avenge a Top Hat tournament loss in December. Syracuse beat Warren twice, including with a pin for third in 3A, so he replaces Warren at No. 4. LaPenna stays at No. 5 after finishing third in 2A. In HM, Neely beat Stiehler for fifth in 3A. Gloc beat Peters for fifth in 2A. Roesener was third in the D-1 3A East. Sine was second in D-1/12 2A.

215

1. Sr. Chase Levey, Nazareth: 36-4

2. Sr. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley: 23-0

3. Sr. Jared Groller, Emmaus: 26-7

4. Jr. Jared Blobe, Notre Dame-GP: 22-12

5. Sr. Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh: 15-6

Honorable mention : Zayd Afif, Parkland (10-9); James Barruzza, Pleasant Valley (16-13); Tyler Cocciolillo, Easton (19-10); Jared Kelly, Southern Lehigh (18-17); Damian Keyes, Stroudsburg (12-16); Mitch Miller, Central Catholic (20-6); Pedro Morillo, Allen (11-10); Sawyer Quayle, Liberty (12-11); Wyatt Sherer, Lehighton (21-12); Noah Schlofer, Northwestern (26-11); Malachi Walters, Pocono Mountain West (8-5)

On the shelf : Jr. Donavin Albert, Tamaqua (9-9); Jr. Carson Czarnecki, Northampton (0-1); Jr. Xavier Dantzler, Pennridge (7-8); Jr. Ron Davis, Pocono Mountain West (12-9); Jr. Tommy Flud, Upper Perkiomen (17-7); Sr. Gauge Hartney, Lehighton (8-6); Sr. Makei Hubert, Northampton (9-2); Jr. Drew Tibbitts, Quakertown (6-4)

Of note : Levey won the pinner award with four in less than eight minutes to win his second 3A title in a row. Mahaffey was 3-0 en route to his second 2A championship. Groller was second in 3A to stay third. Blobe was second in 2A and Frame beat Miller for third. Schlofer took fifth. In 3A, Walters beat Morillo for fifth.

285

1. So. Sean Kinney, Nazareth: 33-2

2. Sr. Freddie Retter, Quakertown: 33-3

3. Sr. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian: 29-9

4. Sr. Matt Cruise, Easton: 31-5

5. Jr. Ty Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley: 35-9

Honorable mention : Sam Frame, Northern Lehigh (15-6); Trevor Gitski, Emmaus (26-8); Dakota Graham, Pen Argyl (20-10); Ricky Houser, Lehighton (19-10); Ben Krauss, Salisbury (25-9); Jeyson Lopez, Allen (9-12); Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame-GP (22-11); Glenn Pittius, Pocono Mountain West (22-4); Anthony Saed, Whitehall (14-11); Greg Soto, Dieruff (11-13); Gareth Till, East Stroudsburg South (15-12); Elijah Thompson, Bethlehem Catholic (19-14); Chase Washington, Pennridge (14-14)

On the shelf : Sr. Matt Burton, Nazareth (2-1); Jr. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-GP (0-0)

Of note : Kinney had three pins totaling 3:22 and a 1-0 win over Cruise to win his second consecutive D-11 3A title. Retter had two first-period pins and a major to take the D-1 3A East crown. Muzika won the D-1/12 2A championship. Pfizenmayer won four in a row, including two pins, to take the D-11 2A title. In HM, Gitski won four matches by a total of six points to take third in D-11 3A, including Thompson twice. Pittius was fifth. Krauss was second, Ludlow third and Houser sixth in 2A.

Records are based on results reported to The Morning Call and various websites. To make updates or corrections, email thousenick@mcall.com .