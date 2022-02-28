Instant Pots vs. Air Fryers: Which one should you buy?

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

James Brains/Insider

Instant Pots and air fryers have become incredibly popular in the last decade.

Air fryers are great for crispy foods, while Instant Pots are better for moist foods, like roasts.

We think Instant Pots are better, though both have their place, making the Duo Crisp a smart choice.

"Which is better? Instant Pots or air fryers?" Like clockwork, friends and family ask for my expert advice every Black Friday as retailers offer deep discounts. A decade ago, nobody had either appliance. Now, they're ubiquitous on kitchen counters across America.

When I was first asked the question, my answer was the Instant Pot, though that can vary based on what you plan to make. These days, I skirt the argument and just recommend the Instant Pot Duo Crisp , which is the best combination air fryer/electric pressure cooker that we've tested and is often on sale for under $100.

If you must choose one or just want to learn more about these gadgets, I will break down the pros and cons of both below with the help of Samantha Erb, who has crafted several recipes for each appliance for her food blog Everyday Family Cooking .

What's the difference between an Instant Pot and an air fryer?

The main difference between an air fryer and an Instant Pot is how it cooks your food. An air fryer features a fan that blows heat over your food to produce what is known as the Maillard reaction . Much like the browning you might get from sauteing food, the Maillard reaction caramelizes food with little-to-no fats or oils. For this reason, air fryers are considered a healthier alternative to deep fryers, though there's a clear difference in flavor between the two cooking methods.

Commonly referred to as Instant Pots — after the most popular brand — electric pressure cookers, or multicookers, use heat and pressure to cook food. The pressure builds by heating liquids in an airtight pot. Consequently, Instant Pots are better for cooking moist foods.

Convenience

French fries coming out of the Ninja Foodi Two-Basket Air Fryer. Jen Gushue/Insider

Winner: Air fryers

I find air fryers more convenient and easier to use since they have fewer functions and heat quicker than Instant Pots.

Erb agrees that operating an air fryer is less of a guessing game. "When you're starting out, you might follow an Instant Pot recipe and cook your chicken for eight minutes," Erb said. "After eight minutes, you hope that the chicken is done. If it's not, you have to build pressure and cook it a little longer. With an air fryer, you can keep opening it to check the internal temperature, and you get juicy chicken no matter what."

Additionally, air fryers have fewer buttons, knobs, and other controls. You essentially just set the time and temperature. Instant Pots have more functions, adding to their complexity.

Lastly, Instant Pot recipes tend to take longer than you might expect since most recipes do not add the pressure build time to the recipe time. The pressure build can take up to 20 minutes. On the other hand, most air fryers preheat in under five minutes.

Versatility

Electric pressure cookers can also have a sauté function that allows you to brown ingredients before pressure cooking them. James Brains/Insider

Winner: Instant Pots

While there's a significant variance between brands and models of air fryers and Instant Pots, multicookers, as their name suggests, are more versatile. Virtually all multicookers can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, saute, and keep foods warm.

On the other hand, air fryers only do one thing: convection cooking. Of course, convection cooking — the blowing of hot air over your food — is helpful for various tasks, including baking and toasting, but you are limited to a single function with temperature variations.

Manufacturers have started to brand convection toaster ovens as air fryers in recent years. These models have non-convection baking, which is useful when you don't want your food's exterior to burn before reaching a safe internal temperature.

Health benefits

French fries cooked in an air purifier may be healthier than deep-fried fries, but air-fried fries may still be unhealthy. James Brains/Insider

Winner: Tie

Air fryers are marketed as a healthy alternative to deep fryers, but that doesn't mean you can't make some unhealthy meals in them. For instance, many people use their air fryers exclusively for heating processed frozen foods and leftover pizza. Most would consider these unhealthy foods. On the other hand, you can make a delicious cheesecake in your Instant Pot. Yet, you can use both appliances to make healthy chicken breasts.

It comes down to what you're more likely to make. If you want to make crispy treats without the oil of a deep fryer, the air fryer will be a healthy option for you, provided you don't mind losing some flavor. On the other hand, if you're looking to make healthy one-pot meals, the Instant Pot can be an indispensable tool.

There are countless healthy and unhealthy recipes available for both appliances.

Recipe variety

A selection of air fryers. Jen Gushue/Insider

Winner: Air fryers

Air fryers have a slight edge in this category, thanks to the number of cookbooks dedicated to them, but there are plenty of recipes available for both.

A quick search of air fryer cookbooks on Amazon yields over 10,000 results. A search for electric pressure cooker or Instant Pot cookbooks gives you more than 1,000 results. The results for both include specialty books focused on specific models. You can also find thousands of websites devoted to air fryer and Instant Pot cooking.

"Online, there's an equal number of recipes for air fryers and Instant Pots," said Erb. Instant Pot recipes used to be more common, but recently Erb has seen air fryers surpass Instant Pots in popularity.

She also mentioned that converting many recipes designed for standard ovens into air fryer recipes is easy. Erb's site, Everyday Family Cooking, has a simple calculator to help you with this.

Safety

When you release the pressure quickly, steam comes from the top of the Instant Pot. If you are in the line of fire, you could experience burns, though this is rare. James Brains/Insider

Winner: Instant Pots

Instant Pots win for being the scariest appliance due to their sketchy stovetop, non-electric forebears occasionally exploding and destroying kitchens. This simply is not an issue with modern electric pressure cookers. They have several safety features to ensure the safe release of pressure. However, steer clear of the scalding steam when you release it.

Air fryers don't have this risk, but they come with their own set of dangers. Many units feature a fry basket attached to the drawer. Excess oil collects in the drawer, making your food quasi-healthier. In theory, the basket should stay in the drawer unless you purposely release it. However, I've had the drawer — filled with hot bacon grease — detach from the basket and spill onto the floor. Fortunately, no one was burned.

Both can fall victim to your stove. "The only time I've heard of an Instant Pot or air fryer catching fire was when somebody left it on the stove," said Erb. "You put it on the stove to clean the counter, and it just takes one person coming over, turning the wrong burner on, and in a few seconds, the bottom melts."

Price

Electric pressure cookers we tested for our guide. James Brains/Insider

Winner: Instant Pots

In our best Instant Pots guide , our picks range in price from $80 to $160. Our top air fryers have a broader range: $50 to $400, but three of the five air fryers are more expensive than the most costly Instant Pot. So, we will give the pressure cookers the edge on this one.

Overall

Winner: Instant Pots

As my colleague Owen Burke noted , if you have a convection toaster oven, you don't need an air fryer since they're essentially the same thing. On the other hand, Instant Pots perform a helpful task not found in most kitchens: pressure cooking. Additionally, they can take the place of a rice cooker, slow cooker, and other appliances. Plus, Instant Pots are generally more affordable than air fryers.

Still, as I mentioned in the intro, I think your best bet is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp because it gives you all of the benefits of a multicooker plus air frying and sous vide.

What are the best air fryers and Instant Pots?

We tested seven of the best air fryers available for our guide, and the Philips Premium Digital Airfryer came out on top. Check out our guide to the best air fryers for our other picks.

For our electric pressure cooker guide, we tested 11 models, and the Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker was the best. Visit our best Instant Pots guide for our other picks.