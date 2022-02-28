ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

BP seeks to appeal Kansas town’s lawsuit over gas price hike

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Energy giant BP is seeking to appeal a decision that allowed a small Kansas town’s lawsuit over soaring natural gas prices in February 2021 to proceed.

BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, filed two documents last week that indicate it wants to shut down a lawsuit filed by the small Crawford County town of Mulberry, The Wichita Eagle reported.

One document seeks permission to appeal a Feb. 8 ruling by Chief District Judge Lori A. Bolton Fleming before the case goes to trial.

In that ruling, Fleming removed the Mulberry city government from the lawsuit but allowed individual residents to proceed with the action, which claims BP’s price hikes during a deep freeze in February 2021 were price-gouging.

The second court document outlines BP’s belief that it cannot by sued by the residents because they don’t buy their gas directly from BP.

The lawsuit is seen as a potential test case to determine if other Kansans will have to pay millions of dollars in extra natural gas costs from the 2021 freeze.

Mulberry’s gas cost on Feb. 9, 2021, was $2.98 per million British Thermal Units. The price rose to $329.60 per million BTU from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, when the city stopped buying gas. On Feb. 17, the price hit $622.79.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deadline nearing for help with WVa home heating bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills. To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill. Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy