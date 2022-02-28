ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

By STEPHEN GROVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republicans on Monday dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults, in a major blow to a bill that aimed to honor the will of voters.

The bill squeaked past the Republican-controlled Senate last week by a single vote with lawmakers reasoning they should stay ahead of a campaign to get recreational marijuana back on the ballot this November. But lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee dismissed the proposal on an eight to three vote.

Marijuana legalization advocates vowed to mount a last-ditch effort to resurrect the proposal on the House floor — a move called a smoke out that would require widespread support from House Republicans.

South Dakota voters passed a constitutional amendment in November 2020 to legalize recreational pot, medical marijuana and hemp. But Republican Gov. Kristi Noem challenged its constitutionality, and the state Supreme Court ruled it should be nullified last year.

Marijuana legalization advocates then mounted a campaign to bring it back to voters this November, prompting some Republicans to argue they should take hold of the law-making process.

Senate Bill 3, which emerged from a legislative committee that studied the issue last year, would legalize recreational possession of up to an ounce of marijuana by people ages 21 and older. The bill also would allow marijuana to be grown, processed and sold.

Representatives of a fledgling cannabis industry argued that legalizing recreational use would undercut the illegal marijuana market. It would also give homegrown businesses a shot at entering a market that some project could grow to $500,000 a year.

“Put it in my hands,” Josh Wood, who wants to start a cannabis manufacture and sale business in Vermillion, told the committee as he held up a 3 inch (7.5 centimeter) thick binder of compliance regulations for his proposed business.

“I can’t screw up Vermillion, South Dakota,” he said. “I have lived there my whole life.”

But the bill faced opposition from organizations representing law enforcement and doctors who argued that some potent strains are dangerous and should stay illegal for recreational use.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin led the move to reject the bill, saying he wouldn’t “vote against law enforcement and against federal law.”

Meanwhile, the House State Affairs committee dealt a new blow to advocates for medical marijuana, which has been legal in the state since last year.

Republican lawmakers resurrected a pair of proposals and rewrote them into one bill that they said had support from law enforcement groups. Republican Sen. Helene Duhamel, who also works for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, pushed for the bill revision as way to ensure the state’s current pot possession laws are enforced.

The proposals would rid the state’s current medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card. The other would allow agencies other than the Department of Health to inspect and regulate medical marijuana production and retail facilities, opening the door for law enforcement to be involved.

The committee’s moves Monday drew sharp criticism from marijuana legalization advocates, who have seen growing clout in the state Capitol.

“If you oppose recreational cannabis legalization, you’re wrong about public policy,” Matt Schweich, who has directed the marijuana legalization ballot-measure campaigns, posted on Twitter. “If you support criminalizing medical cannabis patients, you’re not just wrong about public policy. You are adopting a cruel and heartless position.”

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota now up to voters

(The Center Square) – South Dakota voters will have to decide whether recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state. Senate Bill 3, which would have legalized its use, passed the Senate but did not make it out of the House. The bill was revived briefly Wednesday through a legislative...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KEVN

South Dakotas uphill road to legalizing recreational cannabis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis failed in the House of Representatives with 31 yeas and 36 nays. The South Dakota Legislative Research Council states Bill SB 1045 provides for the use and regulated sale of marijuana, to impose taxation on the sale of marijuana, and to the distribution of that revenue to counties. If passed, would provide economic boosts to all counties.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Senate Bill#Cannabis Legalization#Pierre#Ap#House#Republicans#Supreme Court
The Associated Press

WVa lawmakers OK changes to judicial special elections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow a pending West Virginia Supreme Court appointee to remain on the bench has passed the state Senate. The Senate approved the bill Tuesday. The House of Delegates, which passed the bill last month, must agree to a technical change made by the Senate. The bill is in response to the February resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins, who returned to private law practice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

Court declines to expedite Tennessee redistricting lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee. According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Deadline nearing for help with WVa home heating bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills. To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill. Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy