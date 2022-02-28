The big crunch

With both the supply and demand for oil being reduced, it should have been easy to avoid a surge in fuel prices. With both the supply and demand for oil being reduced because of a transition from internal combustion to electrified vehicles, a surge in fuel prices should have been avoidable. The International Energy Agency estimates that as of January 2022 there are approximately 16 million electric vehicles in operation worldwide, consuming roughly 30 terawatt-hours of electricity yearly. In layman terms this is equivalent to total electricity used in Ireland in a year for example. In 2021 electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million units, representing nearly 9% of the global car market, or more than triple its market share in two years.

