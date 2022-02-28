ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The big crunch

By Kate Andrews
Virginia Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the “Great Resignation” is hitting other industries harder, Virginia law firms are experiencing a tight labor market while also seeing increased demand for services. Alison McKee, a past president of the Virginia Bar Association and an attorney at Kaufman & Canoles PC in Virginia Beach, notes...

www.virginiabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Only 1 state hasn't shared plans to loosen mask rules

Soon, no state in the mainland U.S. will have statewide mask mandates, with Hawaii the only state that hasn't announced plans to relax mask requirements, The New York Times reported Feb. 18. Two of the last states with mandates — New Mexico and Washington — said Feb. 17 that they...
HAWAII STATE
News 12

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Mark Herring
Seeking Alpha

OILK: An Energy Crunch In The Making - Needlessly

With both the supply and demand for oil being reduced, it should have been easy to avoid a surge in fuel prices. With both the supply and demand for oil being reduced because of a transition from internal combustion to electrified vehicles, a surge in fuel prices should have been avoidable. The International Energy Agency estimates that as of January 2022 there are approximately 16 million electric vehicles in operation worldwide, consuming roughly 30 terawatt-hours of electricity yearly. In layman terms this is equivalent to total electricity used in Ireland in a year for example. In 2021 electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million units, representing nearly 9% of the global car market, or more than triple its market share in two years.
TRAFFIC
gmauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Right To Repair Legislation

U.S. lawmakers introduced new Right to Repair legislation this week that could make it easier for owners of modern-day vehicles to repair their vehicles themselves or get them repaired by a third-party mechanic. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a new bill this week that aims to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaufman Canoles#Thomson Reuters Institute#Reuters
NEWS10 ABC

Tech Crunch Tuesday: Ransomware threat grows

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this month, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with the FBI and NSA, issued an advisory that warns of the growing threat of ransomware. According to the advisory, the market for ransomware became increasingly “professional” over the last year, and there has been an increase in cybercriminal services-for-hire. More […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 61

Connecticut's car crunch continues

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — There are three words that we have become all too familiar with during the pandemic: supply chain crisis. One of the business sectors most impacted is auto industry. And, the brakes could be on for a while longer longer. Pre-pandemic, a massive lot, at Schaller...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Forbes

The Boomerang Effect: How Employees Are Returning And What It Means For Commercial Real Estate

Marc DeLuca is CEO of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. At last count, there were 10 million jobs available nationwide as a result of the Great Resignation movement. The trend has been spurred by a combination of a record number of job openings as well as work disruptions caused by the pandemic. But in a Wired article, Anthony Klotz, the academic who coined the term “Great Resignation,” predicts that this current situation will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees returning to work.
REAL ESTATE
thebossmagazine.com

Automation for People

Automation-focused warehousing experts United Material Handling push the boundaries of what’s possible. Supply and demand for warehousing space is epically imbalanced, with vacancy rates in key U.S. markets stalled below 1%. Logistics operations are under extreme pressure to make the most of every foot of existing space, and new spaces must be equipped at lightning speed. In both scenarios, enterprises across a range of industries are looking to United Material Handling for new ways to meet these unprecedented challenges.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy